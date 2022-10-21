RANGELEY— Have you ever wished you could keep a crowd on the edge of their seats with a good story? Well now is your chance! Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a Storytelling Workshop Nov 5, noon-1 p.m. Workshops will be at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley. There is no fee for the workshops & drop ins are welcome. Anyone interested should contact Tim Straub at [email protected] FMI email us at [email protected]

Participants should come to the workshop with some ideas for your own story, something that really happened to you. Since you are telling a true story, there are no lines that need to be memorized. In the workshop you will learn to craft your story into its best presentation.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.

