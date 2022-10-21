WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies week of Oct. 12.

Teams: Just One More 30-18, Mines In The Gutter28-20, Designs By Darlene 27-21, Bowling Belles 26-23, Got The Splits 23-215, Living on A Spare 22-26, Coffee Beans 22-26, Wreckin Balls 14-34.

Games: Marley Stevens 215, Lynn Chellis 184, Beverly Johnson 156, Vicky Stevens 154, Melissa Malone 152, Kay Seefeldt 151, Carol North 150, Rocell Marcellino 146, Heather Malone 146, Lisa Dube 146.

Series: Lynn Chellis 522, Marley Stevens 441, Kay Seefeldt 436, Melissa Malone 422, Heather Malone 420, Beverly Johnson 394, Lisa Dube 393, Michelle Perkins 391.

