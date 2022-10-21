The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

In-shelter services provided by appointment also during shelter hours, include: Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet, Microchip Services – $20/pet, Pet ID Tags- $5/tag, Frontline, under 70 pounds $10, over 70 pounds $15. Call to make an appointment today! The phone number is 207-778-2638, and they are open Noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Pets of the week this week are Jade and Bootsie!

Jade, Australian Cattle Dog/Shepherd mix, 1 year old, Female. Hello! It’s nice to meet you! My name is Jade. I’m the cutest little banshee you’ll ever meet! I’ll probably talk your ear off, but I’ll make up for it with the sweetest kisses and hugs! I’m very cuddly and settle down nicely after some much-needed play! I would do best as an only pet while I adjust to my new life in a home and learn the rules of the house.

Bootsie, is a one- to three-year-old female. Hello I’m Bootsie. I’m quiet but a very sweet little lady. I spend most of my time lounging around on the cat trees and taking naps. Although I’m pretty mellow I do really like people and I’d love it if you came to meet me.

