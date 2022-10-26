ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will be piloting a new club specifically for independent 4-H members. The new Independent 4-H Clubs are an opportunity for individuals to come together, virtually or in-person, and build relationships with their peers. They will share interests, projects, goals, plans for the year and reflections at the end of the year. This will be a space for youth to foster friendships and collaborate on projects of similar interests.

Independent 4-H’ers are registered with their county organizations, but they don’t belong to a specific club. Instead, they work on their own to develop a project around a topic of their choosing. The new Independent 4-H Clubs will be a way for these individuals to make connections with other youth in their counties or in the state, learn from other projects and gain additional support and guidance.

The Independent 4-H Clubs will hold two to three meetings annually. Meetings will be held in Oxford, Franklin, Hancock, Waldo and Androscoggin/Sagadahoc counties. In addition, UMaine Extension 4-H will also host virtual statewide meetings. These meetings are open to all ages. For information about specific meeting dates and to register, visit the event webpage, https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/youth/independent-member-club/ For more information or to request reasonable accommodation, contact Tara Marble, 207.778.4650; [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: