Sales

JAY — The Class of 2023 will be hosting the SMHS Christmas Craft Fair on November 5, 2022 from 9:00am-2:00pm at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay, Maine.

If you wish to be a vendor at this fair, applications will be taken until November 2, 2022 and only one consultant from each district sales company is allowed. Spaces are approximately 10’wide and include an 8’ table with two chairs. (Assistance in unloading/loading goods and vendor lunch is included). Please contact [email protected] or [email protected] to secure your spot.

LIVERMORE — Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a craft and bake sale at the Livermore Community Building located at 29 Church Street in Brettuns. Tables are available to rent. Call Jill at 207-240-5795.

NORTH JAY — Saturday, November 5 , North Jay Grange #10 is having a Holiday Craft Sale and Food Sale – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lots of Homemade items, hats and mittens, decorations and crafts, blankets. Winter clothing for the family, footwear.. Lots of girls clothing and infants. FMI – 207-208-9225.

JAY — St. Rose Christmas Fair at St. Rose Catholic Church in Jay. Spread the news to inform people in the area that St. Rose of Lima will be having their annual Christmas Fair on Saturday November 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have a raffle corner raffling off over 100 items. The Fair will feature homemade turkey pies, fish chowder homemade baked goods sold throughout the day and much more.

Veteran’s Day

Advertisement

WILTON — November 11 at 7 p.m., there will be a special service and tribute to the veterans at the First Congregational Church of Christ, 386 Main Street, Wilton with Sammy Angel as a soloist, with speakers Russell Black and Frank Giampetro offering the Gettysburg Address. All are welcome and there will be a free will offering. The service can also be seen on Facebook and will be live streamed.

Storytelling

RANGELEY— Have you ever wished you could keep a crowd on the edge of their seats with a good story? Well now is your chance! Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a Storytelling Workshop Nov 5, noon-1 p.m. Workshops will be at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley. There is no fee for the workshops & drop ins are welcome. Anyone interested should contact Tim Straub at [email protected] FMI email us at [email protected]

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. Serving starts at 5 p.m. On Oct. 29, the supper includes unstuffed Cabbage casserole, 3 bean salad with spiced apple cake for dessert for just $13. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

FAYETTE — Won’t you join us for a delicious Keep Me Warm turkey potluck dinner! Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m., at Starling Hall 2769 ME-17 in Fayette. You can eat in or take home. Enjoy a Turkey pot-luck dinner, several side dishes, fresh rolls, and dessert. All proceeds will be donated to the Fayette “Keep me warm” Town fund. Multiple raffle items will also be available. There will also be entertainment by Nickels and Dimes musical duo! Enjoy a bountiful dinner and potluck with friends and neighbors! Price: $10 Per Person. If interested, please reach out to [email protected] with your pot-luck or dessert donation. Find us on Facebook at “Friends of Starling Hall” and check out our website www.starlinghall.org

Advertisement

Dance

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. will host a Halloween Dance featuring North Country from 6 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and there will be snacks, music, dancing and costumes are optional. Call in advance to 207-897-2122 for tickets. Members and guests $6 per person or $10 per couple.

Auction

FARMINGTON — Help support the Farmington Public Library by participating in this online fundraiser, where we will be auctioning off items that have been generously donated to the library. Funds raised through this auction will be used to help repair and preserve our beautiful historic building! Many paintings by Stanley Keirstead and other artists will be available for bid as well as other paintings, art and a few antiques. The bidding process is all online and can be found on the Farmington Public Library website and at this link: https://www.32auctions.com/fpl2022. Bids may be placed from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Musical

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present Fandango! Sunday, October 30, at 3 p.m, Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, University of Maine at Farmington. Adults $20. “One of the most unique and exciting groups on Chicago’s musical scene, FANDANGO! is a spicy mix of Spanish, Latin-American, Balkan, Sephardic and classical sounds. These four multi-award-winning, globe-trotting virtuosi, from Spain, France, Bosnia and Taiwan have appeared on the world’s most prestigious stages and received rave reviews in the international press. Supported in part by the Maine Community Foundation. This is one not to miss! Tickets online at www.artsfarmington.org or at the door.

Advertisement

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center is excited to announce its next major exhibit, “Barbara Sullivan – Forty Plus Years: A Retrospective.” The exhibit is on display in the Emery Flex Gallery from Sept. 29 through Nov. 10. Free and open to the public.

Luncheons

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Trunk a Treat

CHESTERVILLE — Last year’s Trunk a Treat was so successful, we decided to do it again. Trunk a Treat will be on Monday, October 31 at the Chesterville Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road from 5-6:30 p.m. If you wish, decorate your car, wear a costume, and join the fun. Drive through and get a treat passed to you by volunteers wearing masks and gloves following the Covid 19 protocol suggestions. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. Donations are welcome. FMI 778-3156.

Advertisement

Festival

FARMINGTON — Oct 29, from 2 to 4 p.m., at American Legion Hall, located at the corner of High and Middle Streets Hosted by Farmington Baptist Church. Join the fun for games, prizes and fun! For more information, contact the church at 207-779-0731.

Food Pantry

FARMINGTON — Located in Mallett School, the RSU #9 Food Pantry welcomes all families with a child in ANY one of the Mt. Blue RSU #9 schools. The intent is to assist families so that everyone has reliable access to healthy food.

This year we are hoping to expand our outreach. If your family could benefit from a box of free food monthly, please stop by to grab a pre-filled box with a variety of fresh, frozen, and self-stable food. This curbside pickup is offered the 3rd Wednesday each month (Nov. 16) outside of the Mallett School Cafeteria from 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Please note anyone can pick up, we are not the food police. All families are anonymous and confidential. Whether you just need a little extra help this month or you’d like to become a monthly family stop by and give us a try. We’d love to have you! Know someone in need? Grab a box for a friend!

« Previous

filed under: