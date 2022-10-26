LIVERMORE — The Livermore Community Center Association (LCCA) has worked to get a new furnace installed in the former school building which is over 100 years old. The building, which is used by the community for meetings, parties, reunions, craft shows and bake sales was in danger of being torn down, until the LCCA group stepped up to the plate. The association has overseen many repairs and improvements since they began leasing the building.

“It was structurally sound and fills an important service to the town,” said Rene Grondin. “It would have been a shame to tear it down.”

The group has painted and plastered the interior walls, refinished the floors, insulated the building and installed a handicap access ramp and accessible bathroom. The committee has also been working on the arduous task of scraping and painting the Livermore Community Center. Using a power washer to remove much of the peeling paint has been an ongoing task and the painting process is near its finish.

Pat Litalien has been working diligently to get as much painting done as possible, “I’ve painted up as far as I can reach.”

When the old furnace showed signs of coming to the end of its usefulness, bids for a new oil-fired furnace ranged from almost $7,000 to S10,000. The association rents the building at a very competitive price, which has kept the building’s heat and electricity, plus providing liability insurance, up to date. With the higher costs of utilities, in order to keep it open to the town, the rates are going up at the beginning of 2023, from $50 for residents to $75 and from $75 to $100 for non-residents. The LCCA, consists mainly of Tim and Patricia Cox, Rene and Sandi Grondin, Pat and Paul Litalien. They are the backbone of the association, but it was noted that the LCCA could benefit from in influx of volunteers.

Livermore’s Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller has been working on some grant applications to benefit the Town of Livermore and the community building.

Now, the building has a new furnace and hot water tank, just in time for busy fall events, like craft fairs, parties, and special events.

At the Livermore Town meeting this year, $5,000 was approved and set aside for the building’s furnace. The building is owned by the town and leased to the Livermore Community Center Association. The group has been busy raising funds to go with the money okayed at town meeting.

The center’s committee decided to investigate whether a propane/ gas furnace would be a better deal and check out the benefits of one over an oil-fired furnace. It was decided that gas furnaces and boilers require little maintenance and burn cleaner than oil furnaces

Recently, the final figures were made available. The full cost of the new propane fueled furnace was $6,045.71. Doug Barker Plumbing and Heating of Leeds installed the new furnace and donated the labor costs of $900.

“We were treated very good by Mr. Barker,” said Tim Cox.

Robert Merrill, Jr. of Greene hooked up the hot water tank, which was purchased from Guild’s Hardware and Blanchard’s of Turner set up the propane tanks.

Local businesses and the town have been very supportive of the groups efforts to keep the center open for the town.

