NORTH LIVERMORE — At the Oct. 23 service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung were “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee!”, “Glory to His Name” and “The Longer I serve Him”. The service concluded with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Hallelujah, Let’s Praise Him!” and reading the scripture from Psalm 34:1-3. Pastor Bonnie began with asking the congregation why it is so easy to praise someone for a job promotion, or their child when they get good grades, or get into college, or to parents of a new baby, or even an upcoming wedding. We can praise so many people for things, but it is so hard for us to praise God. We praise others to let them know that we love them and are proud of their accomplishments. But what about God? Shouldn’t we be praising Him in the love we have for Him and for the many things He has done for us?

It seems that we congratulate ourselves for our own power, our own skills, when it should be God, we give the praise too. When a person, even yourselves, might have been cured of a disease, like cancer, and we thank the doctors for healing you, but give no regard to God. God is the healing force in all things. What about when a broken relationship gets mended, we thank the people who help get it resolved, but not God. What about when we go through bad financial times, we thank the mail for bringing an unexpected check, but not God. We seem to be able to give thanks to everyone else but not to God who works in the not so spectacular ways. God is always working in the background of all things in our lives. God deserves and should get the praise in our lives. God is always there for us because He is The Holy God.

As Christians we should be praising God for all things. Let us not get praising God confused with thanking God for what He has done for us. They do overlap, but praising God is who God is – holy, generous, loving, caring, etc. and thanking God is for what God has done for us. We thank God for sending His Son, Jesus, to die for us on a cross. We praise God for the sacrifice He shown by His love for us through the death and resurrection of Jesus, we say hallelujah!

What are some benefits to sincerely praising God? When we praise God in our daily lives, we appreciate all the God has done in our past, present, and future blessings He has given or will give to His children. We understand His power and praise Him for delivering us from the kingdom of darkness to the kingdom of light. We appreciate His greatness as we grow in His knowledge through His Word. We praise Him for what He gives us through His standards of values and morals to live by. We praise Him for creating us so He will be glorified through the things we do on His behalf. We praise Him for His everlasting love for us, the peace He gives us, and His goodness and grace. When we praise Him, we get closer to God. When we praise Him, we give honor and glory as we worship the one who is greater than all, God. When we praise God, it pleases Him. The more we praise Him, the more we want to serve Him. When we praise God, the Holy Spirit will work through us to help us understand the power of God.

When we praise God, we focus on worshiping God more in our lives. When we praise Him, it reminds us of all the things God gives to us, joy, strength, peace, calmness, love, and the abilities to go out into our mission fields and do His work, the work of multiplying for His Kingdom. Let us praise God for who He is! Our Redeemer from this world.

Announcements listed in the bulletin were that the congregation will be collecting Pie Crusts for the Food Pantry in the month of October. Bible Study is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Advisory Board meeting after church services. Coming events in October: October 30 – West Association Fall Meeting at Moose Hill Baptist Church. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

« Previous

filed under: