It is with heavy hearts that Treat Memorial Library staff announce the passing of our former director, Myra Rosenbaum. Myra served the library for many years with strength, intelligence, and creativity. We will deeply miss her support, friendship, and leadership, as well as her ability to make the library a more beautiful place with her talent for arts and crafts. Those wishing to donate to a garden memorial in her honor may do so at the library. We would like to thank our patrons for their support during this difficult time.

November marks the start of some exciting new changes at the library. We are passionate about providing equitable library access to ALL of our patrons, so Treat Memorial is going fine free! We will not be collecting fines and we will be waiving existing charges for overdue materials. Our fine free policy will apply ONLY to overdue items, there will still be fees for lost or damaged items attached to patron accounts.

We’ll be having our first Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, November 26 at 10:30 a.m. What’s Explorers Club, you ask? A space for kids to engage in imaginative STEAM activities, experiments, and challenges! Explorers Club is recommended for explorers ages 8 and up.

Fall into Books is back at Treat Memorial Library! Every time you check out books at Treat Memorial Library, enter for a chance to win a book in December! The more books you read, the more chances you get. We have books for children, teens, and adults, so everyone gets to play this fall!

Need help with your job search? Nicole, a career consultant from the Career Center, will be at Treat Wednesday, November 2nd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appointments will be drop in on a first come, first serve basis. She will be able to assist with job searches, preparation of a resume and cover letters, and/or provide information on education and training related to one’s career interest. Please stop in if you need assistance in these areas!

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time inside at the library. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, November 10 at 3 p.m. We will be discussing The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave as part of ‘Best of Goodreads’ series. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Check out our latest favorites from our shelves with Bonkers for Books, our biweekly recommendation video on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites Saturday, November 5 and Saturday, November 19, this month.

Please note that the library will be closed Friday, November 11 for Veteran’s Day, as well as Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Any questions or for more information, please call the library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

