WILTON — Police seized about 21 grams of suspected fentanyl, about 27 grams of suspected crack cocaine and approximately $15,000 in suspected drug proceeds during a bust Tuesday at 530 Main St., according to documents filed with the District Court in Farmington.

Police arrested Cheyenne M. Avery, 20, Isiah J. Walker, 35, and Anthony C. Ellis, 51, all of Wilton, and each was charged with one count of felony aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs — fentanyl powder, and one felony count of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs — cocaine base, which is crack cocaine. A conviction on aggravated trafficking caries up to 30 years in prison and a conviction on unlawful trafficking is punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison.

According to an affidavit filed in court by Wilton police Sgt. Ethan Kyes, police received information from 10 sources regarding drugs being sold from the residence during a two-month investigation that began Aug. 30, with several of them from concerned citizens. Wilton Police Department conducted surveillance of the residence, including Tuesday when Officer Stephen Charles saw an estimated five people coming and going from the residence within a 30- to 45-minute time period.

Wilton police, along with several other law enforcement officers, executed a search warrant at about 6 p.m. at the residence. Kyes made contact with Ellis after knocking at the door to his Main Street residence. He informed him they had a search warrant.

Kyes had Ellis and three individuals exit the building, including one who had two loaded needles, police said. Other evidence of drugs was located in the kitchen. Kyes met Avery in the upstairs hallway as she was leaving the room she had stayed in for three weeks.

Ellis said he heard a drug agent yelling outside the residence at an unknown man who later was identified as Walker. Walker allegedly had exited Avery’s room through the window onto the roof and jumped off onto the ground where the agent had been.

After everyone was secured, Kyes searched Avery’s room and among personal belongings allegedly found two identification cards from New York, a scale, 21.26 grams of suspected fentanyl and $4,416 in U.S. currency believed to be suspected drug proceeds.

“The money appeared to be in the process of being counted,” Kyes wrote.

Also located in the room was a small safe, which had 11.19 grams of suspected cocaine base, and $10,890 of U.S. currency also believed to be suspected drug proceeds inside, police said. Other drugs were also located in the room.

When interviewing Walker, he stated he came to the residence to smoke marijuana and hang out with Avery.

When interviewing Avery, she told police she was staying at the residence to hold the money while Ellis, and another person not charged, sold the drugs. Avery told police the drugs were Walker’s and when he heard police yell search warrant, he pushed passed her and dropped the drugs. She also stated the safe with the drugs and money were moved all over the residence but she was unsure whose safe it was.

Ellis claimed he was unaware of any drug sales coming from his residence, Kyes wrote.

The three made an initial appearance Wednesday before Judge Tammy Ham-Thompson via Zoom. The three were in custody at the Franklin County jail. Avery’s bail was set at $1,000 and Walker’s at $7,500. Ellis’ bail was at personal recognizance and a supervised release agreement or $250.

“More charges are pending,” Kyes said.

Assisting the Wilton Police Department with the search warrant were Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Border Patrol, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Farmington Police Department.

