FARMINGTON — WG Mallett School hosted its annual Fall Frolic on Friday, Oct 21. The day included arts and crafts, a trip to Bonney Woods, a pumpkin roll, and many other activities.

Originally created to complement the school’s other seasonal activity days [the Spring Fling and Winter Fun Day], The Fall Frolic was more formalized following the COVID-19 outbreak. In the year before, the school only did indoor activities because of COVID-19 restrictions. Consisting of kids from pre-Kindergarten through second grade, Principal Tracy Williams wanted to make a big push for the day to have lots of outdoor activities. “It felt important to bring back a fun event for students [to go] outdoors, where they didn’t have to wear masks,” she said.

The morning activities included apple pressing and making cider, a trough to explore pumpkin innards and seeds, arts and craft activities, field play and classrooms decorating a pumpkin that would compete in a pumpkin roll later in the day.

In the afternoon, students got to enjoy a trip to Bonney Woods, dancing with Mad Louie, playground games and a pumpkin roll for the grand finale. Classrooms got a chance to compete by rolling pumpkins down a hill by the school playground. The winning class was Miss Libby’s second grade classroom.

Organization of the event fell on teachers, volunteer staff members and Williams. The staff worked tirelessly to ensure that the students had a day of fun and joy, which was the highest priority for Williams. “It’s always more work than it appears on the surface and I really appreciate the energy and stamina of the staff in creating memorable events for our students,” she noted.

