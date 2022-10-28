Dance

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. will host a Halloween Dance Oct. 29, featuring North Country from 6 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and there will be snacks, music, dancing and costumes are optional. Call in advance to 207-897-2122 for tickets. Members and guests $6 per person or $10 per couple.

Festival

FARMINGTON — Oct 29, from 2 to 4 p.m., at American Legion Hall, located at the corner of High and Middle Streets Hosted by Farmington Baptist Church. Join the fun for games, prizes and fun! For more information, contact the church at 207-779-0731.

Sales

JAY — The Class of 2023 will be hosting the SMHS Christmas Craft Fair on November 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay. If you wish to be a vendor at this fair, applications will be taken until November 2 and only one consultant from each district sales company is allowed. Spaces are approximately 10’wide and include an 8’ table with two chairs. (Assistance in unloading/loading goods and vendor lunch is included). Please contact [email protected] or [email protected] to secure your spot.

Advertisement

LIVERMORE — Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a craft and bake sale at the Livermore Community Building located at 29 Church Street in Brettuns. Tables are available to rent. Call Jill at 207-240-5795.

NORTH JAY — Saturday, November 5 , North Jay Grange #10 is having a Holiday Craft Sale and Food Sale – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lots of Homemade items, hats and mittens, decorations and crafts, blankets. Winter clothing for the family, footwear.. Lots of girls clothing and infants. FMI – 207-208-9225.

JAY — St. Rose Christmas Fair at St. Rose Catholic Church in Jay. Spread the news to inform people in the area that St. Rose of Lima will be having their annual Christmas Fair on Saturday November 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have a raffle corner raffling off over 100 items. The Fair will feature homemade turkey pies, fish chowder homemade baked goods sold throughout the day and much more.

Storytelling

RANGELEY— Have you ever wished you could keep a crowd on the edge of their seats with a good story? Well now is your chance! Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a Storytelling Workshop Nov 5, noon-1 p.m. Workshops will be at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley. There is no fee for the workshops & drop ins are welcome. Anyone interested should contact Tim Straub at [email protected] FMI email us at [email protected]

Suppers

Advertisement

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. Serving starts at 5 p.m. On Oct. 29, the supper includes unstuffed Cabbage casserole, 3 bean salad with spiced apple cake for dessert for just $13. On Nov. 4, the meal will be spaghetti w/ meat sauce, salad, garlic bread and white cake w/strawberry jam and cool whip for $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

FAYETTE — Won’t you join us for a delicious Keep Me Warm turkey potluck dinner! Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m., at Starling Hall 2769 ME-17 in Fayette. You can eat in or take home. Enjoy a Turkey pot-luck dinner, several side dishes, fresh rolls, and dessert. All proceeds will be donated to the Fayette “Keep me warm” Town fund. Multiple raffle items will also be available. There will also be entertainment by Nickels and Dimes musical duo! Enjoy a bountiful dinner and potluck with friends and neighbors! Price: $10 Per Person. If interested, please reach out to [email protected] with your pot-luck or dessert donation. Find us on Facebook at “Friends of Starling Hall” and check out our website www.starlinghall.org

Show

EAST WILTON — Saturday, Nov. 5. Enjoy a delicious meal served at 5 p.m. at Harlan Harden Masonic Hall Lodge #20, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton. followed by entertainment for the whole family featuring The Magic of the Steelgraves. This is an annual event sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masons of Augusta. It is held at different locations each year and this is the first time it will be in the Farmington/Wilton area. The Steelgraves Magic Show is geared especially toward kids but is great fun and wholesome entertainment for all ages. This is a FREE public event, but we do need a head count for the meal. If you would like to attend, or have any questions, please contact the Secretary at: [email protected] or phone (207) 778-3066 before October 30. If no answer, please leave a message to let us know how many will be attending.

Auction

FARMINGTON — Help support the Farmington Public Library by participating in this online fundraiser, where we will be auctioning off items that have been generously donated to the library. Funds raised through this auction will be used to help repair and preserve our beautiful historic building! Many paintings by Stanley Keirstead and other artists will be available for bid as well as other paintings, art and a few antiques. The bidding process is all online and can be found on the Farmington Public Library website and at this link: https://www.32auctions.com/fpl2022. Bids may be placed from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Musical

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present Fandango! Sunday, October 30, at 3 p.m, Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, University of Maine at Farmington. Adults $20. “One of the most unique and exciting groups on Chicago’s musical scene, FANDANGO! is a spicy mix of Spanish, Latin-American, Balkan, Sephardic and classical sounds. These four multi-award-winning, globe-trotting virtuosi, from Spain, France, Bosnia and Taiwan have appeared on the world’s most prestigious stages and received rave reviews in the international press. Supported in part by the Maine Community Foundation. This is one not to miss! Tickets online at www.artsfarmington.org or at the door.

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center is excited to announce its next major exhibit, “Barbara Sullivan – Forty Plus Years: A Retrospective.” The exhibit is on display in the Emery Flex Gallery from Sept. 29 through Nov. 10. Free and open to the public.

Luncheons

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Advertisement

Food Pantry

FARMINGTON — Located in Mallett School, the RSU #9 Food Pantry welcomes all families with a child in ANY one of the Mt. Blue RSU #9 schools. The intent is to assist families so that everyone has reliable access to healthy food.

This year we are hoping to expand our outreach. If your family could benefit from a box of free food monthly, please stop by to grab a pre-filled box with a variety of fresh, frozen, and self-stable food. This curbside pickup is offered the 3rd Wednesday each month (Nov. 16) outside of the Mallett School Cafeteria from 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Please note anyone can pick up, we are not the food police. All families are anonymous and confidential. Whether you just need a little extra help this month or you’d like to become a monthly family stop by and give us a try. We’d love to have you! Know someone in need? Grab a box for a friend!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: