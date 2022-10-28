CANTON — About 20 residents Thursday approved allocating $75,000 from the General Fund to set the property tax rate at $17.75 for fiscal year 2022-23, a 25-cent increase from this year.

Residents also approved changing the date for the first tax payment from Nov. 4 to Dec. 5.

The change is to help avoid late fees for residents, Selectman Carole Robbins said earlier this month.

Before the vote, Chairman Don Hutchins said there is about $1.2 million in the General Fund, which is “a little high” for what it should be. He said taking $75,000 would put the rate 25 cents higher, rather than $1 more.

“That’s what we’re trying to do,” he said. “We’re trying to take money out of the General Fund that is somewhat overfunded instead of taking it out of taxation. If you want your taxes to go up a little bit, vote yes; if you want them to go up quite a bit, vote no.”

Planning Board Secretary Diane Ray asked how much the town would need to take from the fund to keep the tax rate at $17.50.

“There should be an incremental tax increase at least every other year in order for not to sticker shock people,” Hutchins said.

Selectman Russell Adams said $100,000 would be needed to keep the tax rate at $$17.50.

At their regular meeting after the special town meeting, selectmen appointed Tara Perry of Wayne as deputy town clerk. She said she lived in Canton a long time ago and “looked forward to seeing everybody.”

In other business, selectmen voted to update the town’s purchasing policy. All single purchases under $5,000 will be allowed with a sales receipt, while all single purchases over $5,000 but less than $10,000 will require estimates from at least three vendors, giving preference to local vendors based on associated cost. All single purchases over $10,000 will require bids, which will be reviewed by selectmen before making a selection.

