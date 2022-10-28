FARMINGTON — The Friends of Wilson Lake (FOWL) is very pleased to report receiving the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Community Service Award at the Chamber Annual Meeting held in Farmington, October 18, 2022. The award was unexpected, but very much appreciated!

During the award presentation, incoming Chamber President Lee Nile talked of FOWL’s many efforts to insure and maintain the water quality of Wilson Lake and its watershed: monitoring oxygen, temperature, and phosphorous levels of the lake; the Courtesy Boat Inspection program where boats are checked going into and out of the lake for invasive plants; community education programs at the Academy Hill School; and providing free boat rides during the Blueberry Festival and at other times. FOWL also maintains close ties with University of Maine Farmington faculty who, along with their students, provide valuable advice and service.

Congratulatory letters were also received from Senator Susan M. Collins and Congressman Jared F. Golden.

The Award speaks to the great relationship that exists between the community and organizations like FOWL: that together we experience the true meaning of “Community.”

