WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of Oct. 19.
Teams: Just One More 36-20, Mines in the Gutter 34-22, Designs by Darlene 29-27; Bowling Belles 28-28, Living on a Spare 28-28, Coffee Beans 28-28, Got The Splits 25-31, Wreckin Balls 16-40.
Games: Natasha Richard 164, Heather Malone 162. Dena Duguay 160, Lynn Chellis 158, Melissa Malone 150, Lisa Dube 149, Vicky Stevens 146, Vicky Kinsey 144.
Series: Lynn Chellis 457, Natasha Richard 429, Vicky Stevens 407, Melissa Malone 399, Dena Duguay 399, Heather Malone 389, Vicky Kinsey 386, Lisa Dube 386.
