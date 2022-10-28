WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of Oct. 19.

Teams: Just One More 36-20, Mines in the Gutter 34-22, Designs by Darlene 29-27; Bowling Belles 28-28, Living on a Spare 28-28, Coffee Beans 28-28, Got The Splits 25-31, Wreckin Balls 16-40.

Games: Natasha Richard 164, Heather Malone 162. Dena Duguay 160, Lynn Chellis 158, Melissa Malone 150, Lisa Dube 149, Vicky Stevens 146, Vicky Kinsey 144.

Series: Lynn Chellis 457, Natasha Richard 429, Vicky Stevens 407, Melissa Malone 399, Dena Duguay 399, Heather Malone 389, Vicky Kinsey 386, Lisa Dube 386.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: