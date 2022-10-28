The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

In-shelter services provided by appointment also during shelter hours include Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet, Microchip Services – $20/pet, Pet ID Tags- $5/tag, Frontline, under 70 pounds $10, over 70 pounds $15. Call to make an appointment today! The phone number is 207-778-2638, and they are open noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Kiwi, 6 months old, male. Hello! I’m Kiwi. I’m a very good boy and I love to play! Feather toys and laser pointers are the best things! I’m still pretty people shy, but I can overcome my shyness if you have a cool enough toy. I love other cats and would either need to go home with another cat or go to a home with other cat social cats!

Napoleon, Jack Russell mix, 2-3 years old, male. Hello! I’m Napoleon! I’m a bit of a cheeky little bloke, I’m very treat motivated, and I love my humans. My favorite thing is to cuddle on the couch and give lots of kisses. I’m very good at fetch and I walk nicely on a leash! I know sit and paw and I’m eager to learn more tricks! I’m good with cats and I’d love to meet your current dogs and see if we can be friends!

