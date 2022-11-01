LIVERMORE — On Nov. 10 an appeal regarding two controversial books will be presented during the Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors meeting it was announced Thursday night, Oct. 27.

Pamela Rangel of Jay said she, her husband and three other people put in a book challenge on Gender Queer: [A Memoir].

Frank Rangel, Shari Ouellette, John Benedetto and Arin Quintel are the complainants, according to information from Eliza Mill’s Facebook page that was submitted to the Livermore Falls Advertiser Sunday, Oct. 30.

“I am here to talk about the book Gender Queer,” Pamela Rangel said Thursday. “I feel that people are looking at this book through the lens of how they feel about gender identity, whether they are on one side or the other. I want to tell you that I am looking at this book in one way. It is pornography and that is a deal breaker for me.

“Pornography should not be in our schools,” she said. “It’s never been in our schools in the past and it should not be now.”

Rangel held up her cellphone which displayed a picture from the book which shows people performing a sexual act. “It is a person, I don’t know who they identify with,” she noted. “This is a vulgar thing to have in a high school library,” she stated.

She doesn’t want her children to see this, would the board want their children to see it, Rangel asked.

“This is not right, this should not be in a high school library, it should not be in any public library,” she stated. “No matter how you feel one way or the other, that is irrelevant. This book has this in it. No matter what else the book says or shows or what minority it gives voice to, this is inappropriate. I know it’s gotten all these wonderful reviews; however, I use my own brain, make my own decisions and those reviews have no impact on how I feel about this book.

“What I see tells me this is wrong,” Rangel said. “If it’s allowed into a high school, down the road it could be in a junior high or middle school library. This is not right to show your children.”

Seeing the picture could be traumatic for some children, Rangel noted. She said she knows people who had been exposed to similar materials too early and they remember it in a negative way.

“This is an inappropriate way to show how other people feel about things,” Rangel said. “This is not how we should be doing this.”

At the Sept. 8 meeting, Superintendent Scott Albert said the complaint process had started regarding two books in the Spruce Mountain High School library. One was gender Queer, the other was White Fragility: (Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism).

Instructional and Library-Media Material Selection, Code IJJ in RSU 73’s policy manual was last updated Dec. 13, 2012.

The policy indicates a complaint will first be heard by the person(s) providing the materials, then referred to the building principal to complete a challenge form if the complaint isn’t resolved. The completed form is sent to the superintendent who then appoints a review committee. That committee reads the materials, weighs the values and faults, then forms opinions based on the material as a whole. The committee’s written report is sent to the superintendent who informs the complainant of the results.

While that process is ongoing the materials may not be removed, according to the policy.

The issue may be appealed to the Board of Directors who can discuss it during a regular board meeting or call a special meeting to hear testimony from both viewpoints, the policy notes. It further states, “The material in question shall be:

1. Reviewed objectively and in its full content;

2. Evaluated in terms of the needs and interest of students, school, curriculum and community;

3. Considered in the light of differing opinions; and

4. Reviewed in light of the criteria for initial selection and purpose as provided herein.”

The Board will announce its decision in writing not later than the conclusion of the next regular meeting of the Board following its receipt of said testimony, the policy concludes.

SMHS Principal TJ Plourde, District Librarian Amy Ryder, Unified Arts Department Head Amanda Pelkey, Social Studies Department Head Kyle Mclellan and community member Vicki McLeod served on the committee reviewing the two books, Albert wrote in an email after the meeting Thursday. The decision to allow Gender Queer to remain in the library was unanimous, according to information provided to the Livermore Falls Advertiser Sunday.

That information included the following reasons for keeping the book:

• The graphic novel format allows students who might need the information to access it without reading advanced material beyond their reading level.

• The book is specifically at the high school for high school students in accordance with the reviews and awards the book has received.

• The review committee all felt they gained more empathy for and understanding of issues faced by nonbinary people by reading this memoir.

• All students deserve to see themselves reflected in library materials, not just cisgender or majority students.

• This book helps provide a perspective that begins to balance our collection overall. It reflects an experience few other books discuss.

• The author models a strong literary appreciation as a child, adolescent, and creator. The book also gives examples of healthy consent in an adult relationship.

• The book explains the health concerns of nonbinary people such as binding and medical care and shares how the author was able to seek out support.

Values of the book the committee noted, according to the information provided include:

• Honest portrayal helps readers understand the experience of a nonbinary person

• Explains both the positive choices and mistakes of the author, so readers can learn from both

• Represents an under-represented viewpoint in our culture

• Explains, through personal narrative how others can support nonbinary people

• Portrays healthy communication and consent skills in an adult sexual relationship

• Accessible to many reading levels with simple text and visual support

Faults the committee noted, according to the information provided include:

• Mature language [similar to what students are using in their social lives]

• May foster anxiety around preventative medical care

• Not everyone will be comfortable with the sexual content of the book

If the committee had not recommended the book remain in the library then the challenge would have been over, Albert wrote in an email after Thursday’s meeting.

In August Directors of the Dixfield-based school district voted 7-2 to remove “Gender Queer: A Memoir” from the Dirigo High School library. Written and illustrated by Maia Kobabe, the book recounts Kobabe’s journey from adolescence to adulthood and the author’s exploration of gender identity and sexuality, according to multiple online sources. The controversial book on gender identity and sexuality was published in 2019.

“White Fragility” is an international bestseller written by Robin DeAngelo published in 2018. According to Amazon, she coined the term ‘white fragility’ in 2011 to describe “the ways in which ordinary white people react when it is pointed out to them that they have done or said something that has – unintentionally – caused racial offense or hurt.”

Board of Director steps down

In other business, the resignation of Lynn Ouellette from Jay was accepted with deep, deep regret.

“Lynn served the Jay school system as well as RSU 73 for many years,” Director Elaine Fitzgerald said. “Many people in this room who went through our system were taught by her.

Fitzgerald said Ouellette was fair, wise, a mentor and a peer educator on the board.

“We wish her nothing but the very best,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a hard loss but we understand.”

Ouellette resigned for personal reasons. The Town of Jay will select a candidate to fill the position until the annual Town Meeting in April.

