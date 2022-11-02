Meals

INDUSTRY —Saturday, November 5, Baked Bean Supper, Industry Town Hall, 4:30 – 6 p.m., adults – $10 and children under 12 – $5. Sponsored by the Industry Community Kitchen to benefit Operation Santa. Menu: baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles, salads, pies and beverages.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. Serving starts at 5 p.m. On Nov. 4, the meal will be spaghetti w/ meat sauce, salad, garlic bread and white cake w/strawberry jam and cool whip for $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

FAYETTE — Won’t you join us for a delicious Keep Me Warm turkey potluck dinner! Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m., at Starling Hall 2769 ME-17 in Fayette. You can eat in or take home. Enjoy a Turkey pot-luck dinner, several side dishes, fresh rolls, and dessert. All proceeds will be donated to the Fayette “Keep me warm” Town fund. Multiple raffle items will also be available. There will also be entertainment by Nickels and Dimes musical duo! Enjoy a bountiful dinner and potluck with friends and neighbors! Price: $10 Per Person. If interested, please reach out to [email protected] with your potluck or dessert donation. Find us on Facebook at “Friends of Starling Hall” and check out our website www.starlinghall.org

Sales

JAY — The Class of 2023 will be hosting the SMHS Christmas Craft Fair on November 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay. If you wish to be a vendor at this fair, applications will be taken until November 2 and only one consultant from each district sales company is allowed. Spaces are approximately 10’wide and include an 8’ table with two chairs. (Assistance in unloading/loading goods and vendor lunch is included). Please contact [email protected] or [email protected] to secure your spot.

LIVERMORE — Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a craft and bake sale at the Livermore Community Building located at 29 Church Street in Brettuns. Tables are available to rent. Call Jill at 207-240-5795.

NORTH JAY — Saturday, November 5 , North Jay Grange #10 is having a Holiday Craft Sale and Food Sale – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lots of Homemade items, hats and mittens, decorations and crafts, blankets. Winter clothing for the family, footwear. Lots of girls’ clothing and infants. FMI – 207-208-9225.

JAY — St. Rose Christmas Fair at St. Rose Catholic Church in Jay. Spread the news to inform people in the area that St. Rose of Lima will be having their annual Christmas Fair on Saturday November 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have a raffle corner raffling off over 100 items. The Fair will feature homemade turkey pies, fish chowder homemade baked goods sold throughout the day and much more.

Veteran’s Day

READFIELD — An event honoring all Veterans will be held in Readfield on Friday, Nov. 11 planned by members of Readfield’s Historical Society, Select Board, United Methodist Church, and the 3rd Maine Infantry Civil War re-enactors. All are welcome to join in for this special remembrance and honoring of those who have served or currently serve in the U.S. Armed Services. Participants should gather at the Readfield Corner Cemetery, Church Road by 10 a.m. for a special remembrance of some Veterans whose memorials and graves are there. Parking is available at the Old Fairgrounds parking lot or in the north end of the cemetery. From the cemetery the 3rd Maine will lead the way to Asa Gile Hall, 8 Old Kents Hill Road, for a closing ceremony at 11 a.m. in honor of all Veterans. All are invited to march along or those who are not able to walk that far can follow in their vehicles. The 3rd Maine will do two musket volleys along the way, at the cemetery and outside Gile Hall. Please invite and / or bring Veterans you know. FMI contact 441-9184 or [email protected]

WILTON — November 11 at 7 p.m., there will be a special service and tribute to the veterans at the First Congregational Church of Christ, 386 Main Street, Wilton with Sammy Angel as a soloist, with speakers Russell Black and Frank Giampetro offering the Gettysburg Address. All are welcome and there will be a free will offering. The service can also be seen on Facebook and will be live streamed.

Storytelling

RANGELEY— Have you ever wished you could keep a crowd on the edge of their seats with a good story? Well now is your chance! Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a Storytelling Workshop Nov 5, noon-1 p.m. Workshops will be at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley. There is no fee for the workshops & drop ins are welcome. Anyone interested should contact Tim Straub at [email protected] FMI email us at [email protected]

Musical

FARMINGTON — November 18 Old South Church Concert Series, 235 Main Street presents House of Hamill in concert. Doors open 6:15 p.m., concert 7 p.m. This high energy trio is known for their eclectic collection of folk and Celtic music. Adults $20, Seniors (65+) and students $15. Face masks optional. General seating. Main Street entrance handicapped accessible. www.houseofhamill.com. FMI and ticket reservations call 207-491-5919 or online at http://www.farmingtonucc.org/news–events.html. Tickets available at the door.

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center is excited to announce its next major exhibit, “Barbara Sullivan – Forty Plus Years: A Retrospective.” The exhibit is on display in the Emery Flex Gallery from Sept. 29 through Nov. 10. Free and open to the public.

Luncheons

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Food Pantry

FARMINGTON — Located in Mallett School, the RSU #9 Food Pantry welcomes all families with a child in ANY one of the Mt. Blue RSU #9 schools. The intent is to assist families so that everyone has reliable access to healthy food.

This year we are hoping to expand our outreach. If your family could benefit from a box of free food monthly, please stop by to grab a pre-filled box with a variety of fresh, frozen, and self-stable food. This curbside pickup is offered the 3rd Wednesday each month (Nov. 16) outside of the Mallett School Cafeteria from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Please note anyone can pick up, we are not the food police. All families are anonymous and confidential. Whether you just need a little extra help this month or you’d like to become a monthly family stop by and give us a try. We’d love to have you! Know someone in need? Grab a box for a friend!

