Allison Akers of Chesterville is given a pumpkin stress ball Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, at the 2nd Annual Foster Career and Technical Education Center Trunk or Treat at the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington. It’s something fun for the community, the kids, Director Melissa Williams said. Williams is seen in the background at right. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Members of the computer technology and robotics team from left Nathan Hall, Megan Craig, Kasey Burns and Leonie Schubert – a foreign exchange student from Germany – watch while treats are selected from their decorated vehicle Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, during the 2nd Annual Foster CTE Center Trunk or Treat on Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington. Seeing all the costumes – from both program participants and attendees – was liked by one lady. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Sage Pinkham of New Sharon choses a piece of candy Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, at the 2nd Annual Foster CTE Center Trunk or Treat held on the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington. Her siblings, Rhett and Stella Pinkham wait their turn behind her. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Sigrid Hogate of Farmington selects a treat Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, from the unusual container students in the CNA program came up with for the 2nd Annual Foster CTE Center Trunk or Treat held on the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington. Students pulled the event together in about 45 minutes, commercial arts student Abi Bartlett said. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser