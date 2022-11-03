WILTON — The Wilton farmers market will be continuing through the winter months at a new location with new hours.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 5, the market will be open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the first and third Saturday of every month in the vestry of First Congregational Church at 386 Main Street.

“Some of the regular vendors will be there,” market organizer Faith Jones said Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Some can’t do it, but at least six of us will be there. Some weeks some of the vendors may not be able to make it, but they will let their customers know.”

A variety of goat’s milk products including lotions and soaps will be available, Jones said. Fresh Heats will offer Korean foods such as hot meals and pickled items while Judy Smith will have fresh breads and other baked goods as well as wreaths for Christmas, she noted.

Providing space for the farmers market is the church’s latest outreach endeavor. For many years the Jewish community met there while a bereavement support group held its sessions in the church before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Other groups or organizations have also met at the church through the years.

Church member Al Kaplan was instrumental in arranging for the market to use the church, Rev. David W. Smith said Wednesday.

Advertisement

Kaplan can usually be found at the church when The Church Mouse Thrift Store is open on Tuesday and Saturday. Donations, rather than a set price are accepted for most items in the thrift store. Some items, such as Byers’ Choice Ltd. The Carolers figurines do have set prices. Children’s clothing is free as are any items for anyone in the greater community who has experienced a fire or other catastrophic situation.

“I think it is wonderful for the church to be used as much as possible for programs that benefit the community,” Smith said.

For information about the church call 207-645-2535. For information about the farmers market call Jones at 207-860-0324.

« Previous

filed under: