Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. Serving starts at 5 p.m. On Nov. 4, the meal will be spaghetti w/ meat sauce, salad, garlic bread and white cake w/strawberry jam and cool whip for $12.on Nov. 11, the meal will be corn chowder, ham salad sandwich and yellow cake w/chocolate frosting for $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church at 235 Main Street in Farmington will hold its annual Harvest Supper on Saturday, November 5 from 5-6 p.m. $12 for turkey and all the fixings! This event is a fundraiser for summer camp scholarships. For questions call the church office at 207-778-0424. All are welcome!

FAYETTE — Won’t you join us for a delicious Keep Me Warm turkey potluck dinner! Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m., at Starling Hall 2769 ME-17 in Fayette. You can eat in or take home. Enjoy a Turkey pot-luck dinner, several side dishes, fresh rolls, and dessert. All proceeds will be donated to the Fayette “Keep me warm” Town fund. Multiple raffle items will also be available. There will also be entertainment by Nickels and Dimes musical duo! Enjoy a bountiful dinner and potluck with friends and neighbors! Price: $10 Per Person. If interested, please reach out to [email protected] with your potluck or dessert donation. Find us on Facebook at “Friends of Starling Hall” and check out our website www.starlinghall.org

FARMINGTON — Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Rd., is having a “Baked Bean Buffet Supper” on Sat., Nov. 12, in our Fellowship Hall. The meal will be served from 4:30-6 p.m. The buffet will include; baked beans, red hot dogs, cold slaw, homemade cheddar mac n’ cheese, shepherd’s pie, homemade biscuit, and gingerbread with whipped cream. The meal costs $9 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under, children under 4 years of age eat free! You can call 207-778-3921 with any questions, just leave a message and we will return your call as soon as we can. Take-out is available also. Proceeds are going into our general operating fund.

FARMINGTON —The Trinity Women of Faith, Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Rd. will be having our regular holiday fair as well as the traditional “Hot Turkey Luncheon” On Sat., Nov. 19. The luncheon will go from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. The menu includes hot turkey over home made biscuit, squash, cold slaw, cranberry sauce, and cupcakes for dessert. Luncheon is adults-$9.00, 12-5 yrs. $4.00, 4 and under free. The theme this year is “The Spirit of Christmas”. The holiday fair will start at 9 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. There will be wonderful crafts, mittens, scarfs, quilted items, cross-stitch, pottery, hand painted items, candies and cookies and whatever you like from the “gently used” table.

Cookie Walk

FARMINGTON —Saturday, December 3, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, located at 110 Academy Street, will have a Cookie Walk from 8 a.m. until the cookies are gone! The Cookie walk will benefit the church and its programs.

Sales

JAY — The Class of 2023 will be hosting the SMHS Christmas Craft Fair on November 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay. If you wish to be a vendor at this fair, applications will be taken until November 2 and only one consultant from each district sales company is allowed. Spaces are approximately 10’wide and include an 8’ table with two chairs. (Assistance in unloading/loading goods and vendor lunch is included). Please contact [email protected] or [email protected] to secure your spot.

LIVERMORE — Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a craft and bake sale at the Livermore Community Building located at 29 Church Street in Brettuns. Tables are available to rent. Call Jill at 207-240-5795.

NORTH JAY — Saturday, November 5 , North Jay Grange #10 is having a Holiday Craft Sale and Food Sale – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lots of Homemade items, hats and mittens, decorations and crafts, blankets. Winter clothing for the family, footwear. Lots of girls’ clothing and infants. FMI – 207-208-9225.

JAY — St. Rose Christmas Fair at St. Rose Catholic Church in Jay. Spread the news to inform people in the area that St. Rose of Lima will be having their annual Christmas Fair on Saturday November 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have a raffle corner raffling off over 100 items. The Fair will feature homemade turkey pies, fish chowder homemade baked goods sold throughout the day and much more.

FARMINGTON — Back by popular demand! Christmas Decorations Sale, November 19 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairbanks Church, 583 Fairbanks Road. Three rooms full of all Christmas. Also there will be a gift table. Donations accepted and for more information, call: 778-4349, 778-2420.

Pie Sale

FARMINGTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will hold our annual Thanksgiving Pie Sale by *pre-order only* on Wednesday, November 23rd from 9 am to noon. Orders must be received by Sunday, November 20th. All pies are 9 inches. Apple, pumpkin, and custard are $12. Chocolate, blueberry, strawberry, pecan, rhubarb, and any specialty pies are $15. You may place your order by calling Carolyn McLaughlin at 645-2312 or the church office at 645-2639. You may also email your order to [email protected] Thank you for your support.

Veteran’s Day

WILTON — November 11 at 7 p.m., there will be a special service and tribute to the veterans at the First Congregational Church of Christ, 386 Main Street, Wilton with Sammy Angel as a soloist, with speakers Russell Black and Frank Giampetro offering the Gettysburg Address. All are welcome and there will be a free will offering. The service can also be seen on Facebook and will be live streamed.

Storytelling

RANGELEY— Have you ever wished you could keep a crowd on the edge of their seats with a good story? Well now is your chance! Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a Storytelling Workshop Nov 5, noon-1 p.m. Workshops will be at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley. There is no fee for the workshops & drop ins are welcome. Anyone interested should contact Tim Straub at [email protected] FMI email us at [email protected]

