RANGELEY — The Rangeley Community Chorus (RCC) is beginning rehearsals for the annual Holiday Performance and will be welcoming new members. All that is required is a general love for singing and ability to attend most of the rehearsals, which will be held on Friday and Sunday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. The first rehearsal is on Sunday Nov 4rth at the Church of the Good Shepherd located at 2614 Main Street, Rangeley. You are invited to come and see what it’s all about with no obligation… just stop in! The annual Holiday performance is scheduled for Friday Dec 16.

For more information, please call 207-864-5000 or email [email protected] RCC is sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Region.

