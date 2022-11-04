FARMINGTON — On Friday, November 18, the band House of Hamill will travel to Farmington for their only Maine performance bringing its’ energy and eclectic collection of folk and Celtic music to Old South Church’s stage. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets $20 adults, $15 Seniors (65+) and students. Face masks are optional. Tickets can be purchased through www.farmingtonucc.org news and events page for a small fee or reserved by calling 207-491-5919. General seating. Old South Church’s Main Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

The House of Hamill credits its existence, almost entirely, to a series of cancelled flights. Rose Baldino and Brian Buchanan first found themselves on stage together at the 2014 Folk Alliance International conference in Kansas City. Rose’s band Burning Bridget Cleary was schedule to perform, but inclement weather prevented two of her band mates from flying in. Desperate to salvage the showcase, Rose approached Brian, who she knew fronted Canadian Celtic rock band Enter The Haggis. She put a guitar into Brian’s hands, pulled him onstage and the two just clicked.

Four years and hundreds of shows later, the duo was booked to play a closing slot at a Colorado Festival, so they hired a bass player and drummer to fill out their sound. By the oddest of coincidences, their hired bandmates’ flights were canceled the day of the show. A frantic Facebook post introduced Brian and Rose to local musician Caroline Browning, who joined them on bass for the weekend. Once again, the chemistry was undeniable, and the House of Hamill became a trio.

Today, Pennsylvania-based House of Hamill is a fixture on festival stages across the US and have shared their music and stories on the country’s premier folk stages. Their latest release, “Folk Hero,” perfectly captures the frenetic energy and eclecticism of their always engaging live show. A lively collection of original instrumentals, re-imagined folk ballads, and new songs that showcase the trio’s versatility, “Folk Hero” is the third House of Hamill album to be funded entirely by their fans.

Whether they’re ripping through a set of original jigs and reels, adding lush three-part harmonies into traditional folk ballads, or cracking up an audience with stories from the road, House of Hamill puts on a show that captivates audiences from the very first note.

