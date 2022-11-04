WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of Oct. 26.
Teams: Just One More 38-26, Coffee Beans 36-28, Mines in the Gutter 36-28, Designs By Darlene 35-29, Bowling Belles 34-30, Living On A Spare 32-32, Got The Splits 25-39, Wreckin Balls 20-44.
Games: Vicky Stevens 188, Melissa Malone 165, Nicole Edmunds 164, Lynn Chellis 162, Heather Malone 161, Marley Stevens 158, Natasha Richard 157, Carol North 155.
Series: Vicky Stevens 489, Lynn Chellis 461, Melissa Malone 442, Robin Ladd 432, Heather Malone 428, Marley Stevens 424, Nicole Edmunds 389, Dena Duguay 389.
