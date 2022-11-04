The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

In-shelter services provided by appointment also during shelter hours, include: Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet, Microchip Services – $20/pet, Pet ID Tags- $5/tag, Frontline, under 70 pounds $10, over 70 pounds $15. Call to make an appointment today! The phone number is 207-778-2638, and they are open Noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

The pets of the week this week are Wednesday and Bruno!

Wednesday, 5-6 months old, Female. Oh hello! I didn’t see you there! You can call me Wednesday! I’m spunky little lady who loves to cause mischief! I’m very curious about anything and everything! My favorite method of investigating is chomping the random items I find around the lobby. I lost my eye when I was very sick as a baby and still have chronic upper respiratory, which is why I have a runny nose. It may clear up once I’m in a home, but I also may always have a case of the sniffles.

Bruno, Pitbull mix, 7+ Senior, Male. Hi, I’m Bruno! I’m the best little old man! I love people and going for walks. I’m very affectionate and super food motivated. I’d do good with a lot of family types as I’m a happy, cuddly old man who’s eager to make friends! I’d love to have a meet and greet with your current dog if she’s a lady as I’m a bit of a lady’s man however, I don’t do great with other boys. Also, cats are a little too exciting for me so I’d do best in a home without them.

