JAY — Despite challenges created by COVID-19, members of North Jay Grange #10 are finding ways to help their community.

A holiday craft and food sale Saturday, Nov. 5, found many people visiting the Grange hall. A similar sale will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I come here all the time,” Betty Clark of the Allens Mills section of Industry noted. “It’s where I get my clothes, my food. The pies are the best ever.”

“It’s been busy,” Grange member Marilyn Morse said. She stopped the conversation to take an armload of items to Clark’s vehicle. “We donated suit jackets, clothes to one of the other local thrift stores,” she noted. “We have donated clothing to nursing homes, donated money to area food pantries.”

This Grange has the distinction of being the last active Grange store in the country when it closed in 1974.

Members had held fundraising suppers before the coronavirus pandemic. The Grange has not gone back to those, Morse said. “These sales the last two and a half years since COVID-19 have kept us going,” she stated. “We appreciate all the help we have received from the community.”

The Grange has had so much good to excellent clothing donated, Morse said.

On Saturday there were three tables of Christmas decorations and gift items. Several other tables were lined with clothing for men, women and children. Shelves were lined with a variety of footwear while others were laden with books and other entertainment options.

One long counter was covered with pies, yeast rolls, sweet breads, cookies, candies, and main dish options.

Melissa Stevens of Wilton asked if the rolls were – as her son calls them – “old lady rolls”, ones handmade by those with lots of experience. “He is going to be so excited I got some,” she said while snagging the last available bags. “He just loves those,” she added. Stevens also bought the two remaining pies and several other items to take to a family gathering.

“We all did a little bit of the baking,” Morse’s daughter-in-law Jennifer said. From Texas, she was visiting for 10 days.

Morse said through the winter anyone in the community in need of clothing, dishes or other items the Grange has can call her at 207-208-9225. “I will meet them here,” she said.

