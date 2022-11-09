Do you consider November as the charitable giving month? There’s even a dedicated day to giving. That day is Giving Tuesday which this year is November 29th, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Since its inception in 2012, nonprofits have raised more than $1.9B. November is the month of showing gratitude and organizations know that when our hearts are open to being grateful, we are apt to be generous toward those in need.

Charity is not justice but can invoke acts of justice. This week’s purpose is to suggest giving opportunities that are deserving of our attention and will help people this November and through the coming year. “We shall never know all the good a simple smile can do” (Mother Theresa) Giving of both our time, talent, and monetary donations allows us to smile and to give others something to smile about.

First up is christmasisnotcancelled.com. Children have my heart. This charity benefits foster children and abused children. All year long, the organization sparks interest in sponsoring blankets, pajamas, or filled backpacks by hosting themed contests. For each item you sponsor, you gain contest entries. All sponsored items are distributed through comfortcases.org to foster care organizations across the country, as well as through childhelp.org. And here’s the double bonus, you can also donate directly to either of those organizations directly. Check out all of these for more information about their organizations.

One of my favorites in Maine for helping runaway and homeless children is newbeginmaine.org. Through their programs they work to keep the youth of Maine fed and sheltered. They offer mediation, transitional living programs, educational opportunities, counseling, and other helpful, supportive programs. Teens are often the victim of trafficking and other abusive situations, and yet they often do not qualify for federal programs designed to help younger children. This organization is a small step in filling that gap and can always use extra funding. Reach out to them and ask about their specific funding opportunities.

Safe Horizon is the nation’s number one victim assistance organization (safehorizon.org). It was founded in New York in 1978 to assist witnesses “who had been intimidated or felt too threatened to testify”. Today they are a leader in helping victims of human trafficking and other violence. They have numerous programs for youth, including outreach centers. More information can be found at safehorizons.org.

The Foundation for Hope and Grace (hopeandgrace.org) is based in Auburn, Maine, and focuses on the needs of people around the world. From their website – “This story starts with a little girl named Grace and her sisters whose beginning was less than ideal. Their lives began with abandonment in rural Romania at a time when children were stored in rooms until they were old enough to be moved to an orphanage.” The founders adopted the little girls, but tragedy took the life of one of the little girls, Grace, age 9. This tragedy inspired the beginnings of the foundation. “We believe that hope is built by people doing acts of justice in an unjust world.” I do, too.

