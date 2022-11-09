MOUNT VERNON —The Dr. Shaw Memorial Library and the Vienna Historical Society will co-host a book talk by local historian and author, Dale Potter-Clark, on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Library, 344 Pond Road, Mount Vernon. Potter-Clark will discuss her historical novel about the Underground Railroad titled Escape from Bunker Hill. The book tells a story about a native Maine couple named Dr. Joseph and Myra Mitchell, who move to Jacksonville, FL to help enslaved people escape north. The story also follows four runaways as they pass through Portland, Hallowell, Manchester and Winthrop, Maine among other towns and cities along 1,500 miles of the eastern seaboard on their perilous journey.

Potter-Clark was inspired when researching the Mitchells real home in Readfield and evidence led her to suspect they’d been involved in the Underground Railroad. “It is challenging to find proof that most anyone was involved in the secretive and dangerous movement,” related Potter-Clark, “so I did not find confirmation that Mitchells were – even after speaking to some of their descendants. But their story would not leave my head and this novel is the result.” Many actual people, places and events of the day are included in the storyline and a 35-page appendix provides more details about them.

Representatives from the Vienna Historical Society will take questions as will Potter-Clark after her book talk and reading. Copies of Escape from Bunker Hill will be available to purchase at the event and are currently available for sale at the Kennebec Cabin Company in Manchester and The Weathervane Restaurant in Readfield. FMI about this event call the Dr. Shaw Library at (207) 293-2565. FMI about the book visit readfieldmaine.blogspot.com or contact Potter-Clark at (207) 441-9184 or email [email protected]

