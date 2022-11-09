FARMINGTON —Healthy Community Coalition’s mobile health unit staff are offering free harm reduction services through December 28. Despite this focus, staff also offer blood pressure checks, body composition analysis and general health and wellness education and resources for visitors at all stops on the schedule. Individualized health coaching and connections to services are also provided.

The schedule for the remainder of the year is as follows:

• Nov. 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Big Apple, 380 US Rt. 2, Wilton

• Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Farmington Park & Ride (next to Walgreens)

• Nov. 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Rd, Phillips

• Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Central Plaza, 72 Main St, Livermore Falls

• Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Big Apple, 380 US Rt. 2, Wilton

• Dec. 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Farmington Park & Ride (next to Walgreens)

• Dec. 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Rd, Phillips

Harm reduction services protect the lives of those individuals actively using drugs until they are ready to begin a recovery plan. Services offered include providing: Naloxone, an intranasal medication that can reverse an opioid overdose; hepatitis C and HIV at-home testing kits; wound care supplies; Fentanyl test strips; and safer sex supplies, among others. For additional information visit, the Healthy Community Coalition Facebook page or call 779-3136.

