NORTH LIVERMORE — At the Nov. 6 North Livermore Baptist Church service, Pastor Bonnie was gone to the ABCUSA Board meetings from November 4-6. Roger Labbe filled in for her on November 6. Pastor Bonnie will be back in the church office on November 7 for her regular hours.

Announcements listed in the bulletin were that the congregation will be collecting Macaroni and Cheese for the Food Pantry in the month of November. Bible Study is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. November 12 – Deacons/Trustees board meetings. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

