The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

In-shelter services provided by appointment also during shelter hours, include Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet, Microchip Services – $20/pet, Pet ID Tags- $5/tag, Frontline, under 70 pounds $10, over 70 pounds $15. Call to make an appointment today! The phone number is 207-778-2638, and they are open Noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

The pets of the week this week are Petal and Kiwi! They’ve developed quite the friendship while here at the shelter, so I thought it’d be nice to have them both be the pets of the week

Petal is a one- to three-year-old female. “Hello there, my name is Petal. I’m a polite lady however I’m still acclimating to life with humans and making lots of progress accepting love and affection! While I’m timid when it comes to people, I do get on well with the other cat social cats here. I get along well with Kiwi especially, we have quite the special bond!”

Kiwi, one year old, male. “Hello! I’m Kiwi. I’m a very good boy and I love to play! Feather toys and laser pointers are the best things! I’m still pretty people shy, but I can overcome my shyness if you have a cool enough toy. I love other cats and would either need to go home with another cat or go to a home with other cat social cats. Me and Petal have become quite good friends!”

