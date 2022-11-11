MADRID — A service of Thanksgiving is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning at Reeds Mill Church in Madrid, 10 a.m., November 24. All are welcome! Celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, the church at 995 Reeds Mill Road remains essentially as it was when built: no electricity or running water, and with original kerosene lamps.

This service has become an annual tradition for many families. Make it a tradition of yours, too. Come to the “Church in the Wildwood” to truly honor the reason we celebrate this holiday – the freedom to worship where and how we wish. For directions or more information call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org

