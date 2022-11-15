RUMFORD — The 13th annual Dixfield Discount Fuel Toy Drive is off and running, with a goal to again bring smiles to local elementary school kids at Christmastime.

Katie Houghton the big news this year was meeting with local lawyer Jennifer Kreckel, who donated her time to start the process of making the toy drive a 501c3 non-profit.

“This gives me goosebumps, It may not be a big deal to some but to us its huge,” said Houghton. “We worked together making a board for the DDF Toy Drive. We are waiting to hear any day now that it’s gone through. We are so exited for this to happen and hope it will open many doors for us.”

On the board, Katie Houghton will serve as president, with Cary Bradbury as treasurer/secretary, and

Clinton Bradbury as vice president.

Houghton said, “This year, we had people come in with toys as early as July. Deborah Milligan came in with bags of them for us to start with. We had Richard Sarle come in September with four bikes.”

She added, “It literally lifts us all up here to see the toys come in. Gretchen Souther came in with a car load this October. She scored about 30 plus hats and gloves, and tons of toys at Walmart for all these kids of the River Valley.”

Houghton said they left the October 15 Pumpkin Fest with an overflowing box of toys and over $1,000 in donations and raffle tickets sold.

“We are so excited to see all the community come together again and make this all happen,” said Houghton.

FMI: call the DDF office at 562-0972 or visit their Facebook page at Dixfield Discount Fuel, Inc.

They’ve delivered some toy drive boxes around the River Valley!

These are to help all of you drop off a toy! We will have these everywhere we can to fill up before December 8th.

These are for all the employees and members of the community to help us with the DDF Toy Drive!

Drop off locations so far include:

* DDF office is head quarters – Santa’s Workshop

* Franklin Savings Bank

* Rumford American Legion

* Chamberlain’s

* The Essential Store

* Island Indulgence

* Bangor Savings

* Kreckel Law Office

* This and That

* Rumford House Of Pizza

* Hotel Rumford

* Aubuchons Hardware

* Larry Labonte Recovery Center

* Pzazz in Dixfield

* Peru Town Office

* HBC MAINE

* Ralph’s Store

* Oxford Federal Credit Union

* SmartCare

Houghton said they plan to deliver some more boxes this week.

“If you want a box to help us collect toys, this is the year to do it. It’s going to be a very hard year for many families.”

Event supports annual Toy Drive

CANTON — The Boondocks Farm Thanks Christmas Giving event will take place on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1 Shelakis Dr., Canton.

It will also by an open farm day, with a craft fair, toy drive, food, music and kids activities. Over 40 vendors and local businesses are registered for this event.

Ducks Unlimited, and Lumberjack Tactical and Gunsmithing, are bringing some great gift items to raffle.

Needed are toys for the Pack the Sleigh Challenge to support the Dixfield Discount Fuel’s annual Toy Drive.

Santa will also be making an appearance at the Toy Drive.

DDF raffle basket to benefit Toy Drive

RUMFORD — The Dixfield Discount Fuel fall basket raffle is underway. The cost is $5 per ticket or 6 for $20.

All proceeds will go to the annual Toy Drive.

The winner will drawn Thanksgiving week for basket that includes the following:

• DILLY BEANS and Pampered Chef Cheese tray from Katie Houghton

• Warm Fuzzy fall blanket and the basket from Cary Bradbury

• Solar pumpkin light, pumpkin spice is life sign, One pumpkin candle, one tree stump autumn candle, Lantern, DDF HAT, Mug, baking cookie sheets, Barn Wax warmer, Spicy nut mix and maple syrup from DDF Staff

• Fall tapestry and placemats from Cindy Manzer

• Handmade sign and hand carved bowl from Jessica and Nate Putnam

• Bath and body soap and pumpkin candle from Heather Burgess

• Mug from OFCU

• Norwex cloth pack and extra cloth from Wendy Martin

• Pampered chef pack from Kathy Arsenault

• Maple Syrup from Cheryl Wade

• $50 Seadogs brewing company GC from WOXO

• $25 Olive Garden CG from DDF

• $25 Tj Maxx/Marshalls/Homegoods GC from DDF

• $50 Dunkin GC from OFCU

• $50 Amazon GC from Mountain Valley High School Staff (Serena Flagg)

• $25 Amazon GC from DDF

• $10 Walmart gift card from The Peru Rec Department

Tickets are available at DDF, 1180 Rt 2, Suite 6, Rumford, or call (207) 562-0972.

