RUMFORD — Mitzi Sequoia (aka The Basket Lady) enjoys taking walks around Piscataquis Street. Recently, her walk came across a baby crib in a driveway with a large “free” sign on it.

She brought it home and when Kim Sequoia saw it, she came up with one of her creative ideas to have a community campaign to fill up the crib with new baby/toddler diapers in various sizes, onesies, bibs, blankets and clothes.

Thus, the “Fill the Baby Crib Campaign” is now underway through December 22.

Mitzi said they are teaming up with the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24 in support of their project with the items to be given to Safe Voices/Domestic Violence families, and to the Early Head Start Program at the Chisholm School.

She said this is a campaign that they plan to continue for years to come with a little help from the community. Anyone wishing to donate between now and Christmas 2022, please contact Mitzi Sequoia at (207) 364-7400, and please leave a message with a return contact number.

Mitzi noted, “I don’t know the dear family that donated such a lovely crib, but it is going to be put to wonderful use in the community.”

