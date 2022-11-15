LIVERMORE FALLS — About 25 Jay and Livermore firefighters responded Monday night to extinguish a fire in the basement of a mobile home on Campground Road near the intersection of Haines Corner Road, one fire official said Tuesday.

“It was a small fire,” said Corey Leclerc, Jay’s deputy fire rescue chief.

The residents at the house noticed the fire, got out of the home and reported the fire at about 10 p.m.

Leclerc did not immediately know the names of the residents.

The cause is undetermined, he said. There was a wood stove and electronics in the basement. The house sustained minor damage.

The American Red Cross took care of the family for the night.

Once the family repairs any electrical damage, they will be able to move back in, Leclerc said.

