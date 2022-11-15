JAY — Following an hour long closed door session Wednesday night, Nov. 9, Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors voted unanimously to expel Student D indefinitely.

This is the third student who has been expelled this fall. Two students were expelled in October for drawing a swastika in a bathroom and writing racial slurs.

The motion made by Board Chair Robert Staples of Jay Wednesday was, “to expel Student D pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(B) for an unspecified period of time for behaviors that were deliberately deceiving and disorderly and for the peace and usefulness of the school and to direct the Superintendent to develop a re-entry plan.”

On Oct. 19, while riding a bus home after school one student heard another high school student say he planned to bring a gun to school. The student was charged with terrorizing.

A closed door session scheduled for Nov. 1 was canceled with another one set for Nov. 9. The agendas for the two meetings listed Student C on the first but Student D on the latter.

On Nov. 2 Superintendent Scott Albert in response to an email sent to him from the Livermore Falls Advertiser verified two different students were involved. “[Student] C-14 year old male SMHS student from Livermore Falls. D-15 year old male SMHS student from Livermore,” he wrote when asked to provide more information about the two students.

When asked why the first session was canceled and if there would be another one scheduled, Albert responded, “No I cannot share, and no there will not be another one.”

Albert said both students were charged with crimes.

