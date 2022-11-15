VFW Post 3335 Judge Advocate Jim Manter explains the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day Friday afternoon, Nov. 11, at the post in Jay. Also seen from left are color guard members John Dube, Rick Merrill, Clyde Pingree, Larry Bilodeau and David Lachapelle. This year veterans from VFW, AMVETS and American Legion and their auxiliaries held one service at the VFW flagpole rather than holding services at memorials in Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls and Fayette. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Community members from the tri-town area were invited to a Veterans Day program Friday afternoon, Nov. 11, at VFW Post 3335 in Jay. Seen from left after placing a wreath at the post’s flagpole are Sherry Leiter, AMVETS Post 33 auxiliary; Gail Dube, VFW Post 3335 president; Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, American Legion Post 10 commander; and Donna Arsenault, AMVETS Post 33 auxiliary. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

