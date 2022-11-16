Walking

LIVERMORE FALLS — The AYS Gym is open for walking indoors from Nov 1 to March 31 on Mon-Wed-Fri from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at the former Livermore Falls High School. Donations are accepted and go to support AYS. Please bring walking shoes to change into. Any questions call Gus Grondin at 897-3305 or Richard Gibbs at 320-3588

Sales

FARMINGTON — On December 3, Chester Greenwood Day, from 12 to 3, the Grange will host a Holiday Craft and Food Fair at the grange hall at 124 Bridge Street. Vendors wishing to participate should call 778-6637 or 778-1416. Tables may be rented for $10. A new event this winter will be Wednesday Workers and Warm Ups on 1st and 3rd Wednesday’s of the month from 10 to 2, starting December 7. Anyone may attend. You can bring a project to work on or just come for the company. Grange ladies will have sewing supplies available to help or teach folks how to mend or alter clothing (sorry, no zippers) Puzzles and board games will be available and some light lunches and snacks. For more info call 778 6637.

JAY — St. Rose Christmas Fair at St. Rose Catholic Church in Jay. Spread the news to inform people in the area that St. Rose of Lima will be having their annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have a raffle corner raffling off over 100 items. The fair will feature homemade turkey pies, fish chowder homemade baked goods sold throughout the day and much more.

FARMINGTON — Back by popular demand! Christmas Decorations Sale, November 19 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairbanks Church, 583 Fairbanks Road. Three rooms full of all Christmas. Also, there will be a gift table. Donations accepted and for more information, call: 778-4349, 778-2420.

FARMINGTON — The Trinity Women of Faith, Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Rd. will be having our regular holiday fair as well as the traditional “Hot Turkey Luncheon” on Saturday, Nov. 19. The luncheon will go from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. The menu includes hot turkey over home made biscuit, squash, cole slaw, cranberry sauce, and cupcakes for dessert. Luncheon is adults-$9, 12-5 yrs. $4, age four and under free. The theme this year is “The Spirit of Christmas”. The holiday fair will start at 9 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. There will be wonderful crafts, mittens, scarfs, quilted items, cross-stitch, pottery, hand painted items, candies and cookies and whatever you like from the “gently used” table.

FAYETTE — Friends of Starling Hall will be hosting a holiday craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 2769 Main St. FOSH and area crafters will be selling their seasonal artistry. We’ll also have hotdogs, popcorn and drinks. This is one you don’t want to miss with the holidays right around the corner and there is no admission charge!



FOSH has also established an on-line auction opportunity on Bidding Owl at https://www.biddingowl.com/FriendsofStarlingHall. This site is now live for bidding and includes a colorful, beautiful quilt made by Eldora "Dosey" Brown Pike that would make a delightful holiday gift for family or friends. Two decorative landscape pictures and more of Gary's handsome rustic look bird or bat houses are also available and items are still being accepted. Those wishing to donate items should contact Lori at [email protected] with a picture of the items and all information. Please tell friends and relatives about this auction, encouraging them to bid as well, and often. The last day to review and/or bid on the online auction is Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. – this is the same day as our Breakfast with Santa and Holiday Bake Sale events. We will be at Starling Hall that day so that auction winners can pay for and pick up their items.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. Serving starts at 5 p.m. On Nov. 18 pulled pork sandwiches with slaw and baked beans and chocolate cake w/PB frosting for $13. Also there will be no supper on Nov. 25. Happy Thanksgiving to all and again thanks for your continued support. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

FARMINGTON — Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Rd., is having a “Baked Bean Buffet Supper” on Saturday, Nov. 12, in our Fellowship Hall. The meal will be served from 4:30-6 p.m. The buffet will include baked beans, red hot dogs, cole slaw, homemade cheddar mac n’ cheese, shepherd’s pie, homemade biscuit, and gingerbread with whipped cream. The meal costs $9 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under, children under 4 years of age eat free! You can call 207-778-3921 with any questions, just leave a message and we will return your call as soon as we can. Take-out is available also. Proceeds are going into our general operating fund.

Grange



Pies

FARMINGTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will hold our annual Thanksgiving Pie Sale by *pre-order only* for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. Orders must be received by Sunday, Nov. 20. All pies are 9 inches. Apple, pumpkin, and custard are $12. Chocolate, blueberry, strawberry, pecan, rhubarb, and any specialty pies are $15. You may place your order by calling Carolyn McLaughlin at 645-2312 or the church office at 645-2639. You may also email your order to [email protected] Thank you for your support.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Auxiliary in Jay will hold its annual pie sale for Thanksgiving again this year. They will be taking orders from November 7 to the 18. Call Janice at 897-2122 to place your order. Prices this year are the same as last $15 for apple and $13 for chocolate and pumpkin. Pies will be ready for pickup from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 22. Thanks in advance for all the community support.

Concert

FARMINGTON — Nov.18 Old South Church Concert Series, 235 Main Street presents House of Hamill in concert. Doors open 6:15 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m. This high energy trio is known for their eclectic collection of folk and Celtic music. Adults $20, Seniors [65+] and students $15. Face masks optional. General seating. Main Street entrance handicapped accessible. www.houseofhamill.com. FMI and ticket reservations call 207-491-5919 or online at http://www.farmingtonucc.org/news–events.html. Tickets available at the door.

Cookies

FARMINGTON — Saturday, Dec. 3, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, located at 110 Academy Street, will have a cookie walk from 8 a.m. until the cookies are gone! The cookie walk will benefit the church and its programs.

Luncheons

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future date for the first Thursdays of the month are December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington, will serve its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, Nov. 19, at noon. The menu: turkey fricassee, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuits and cake. Eat-in and take out available. For local delivery, call ahead (778-0424) and choose “Community Lunch” option.

Food Pantry

FARMINGTON — Located in Mallett School, the RSU #9 Food Pantry welcomes all families with a child in ANY one of the Mt. Blue RSU #9 schools. The intent is to assist families so that everyone has reliable access to healthy food. This year we are hoping to expand our outreach. If your family could benefit from a box of free food monthly, please stop by to grab a pre-filled box with a variety of fresh, frozen, and self-stable food. This curbside pickup is offered the 3rd Wednesday each month [Nov. 16] outside of the Mallett School Cafeteria from 3:30 – 5 p.m. All families are anonymous and confidential. Whether you just need a little extra help this month or you’d like to become a monthly family stop by and give us a try. We’d love to have you! Know someone in need? Grab a box for a friend!

Thanksgiving

MADRID — A service of Thanksgiving is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning at Reeds Mill Church in Madrid, 10 a.m., November 24. All are welcome! Celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, the church at 995 Reeds Mill Road remains essentially as it was when built: no electricity or running water, and with original kerosene lamps. This service has become an annual tradition for many families. Make it a tradition of yours, too. Come to the “Church in the Wildwood” to truly honor the reason we celebrate this holiday – the freedom to worship where and how we wish. For directions or more information call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org

DRYDEN — A Thanksgiving service and celebration 4 p.m., Nov. 20 at the Dryden Baptist Church. The special financial offering will be used to alleviate some of the difficulties from the recent hurricane in Florida. Sponsored by WECO, (St. Luke’s Episcopal, Methodist, First Congregational and Dryden Baptist.)

