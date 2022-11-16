EDITOR’S NOTE: These are from Mrs. Donna Landry’s First Grade Class at Spruce Mountain Primary School.

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for helping our community. I love you.

Your friend,

Lainey

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for protecting us.

Your friend,

Eli

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for fighting for us. I love you!

Your friend,

Emma

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for saving our world. I think you are brave!

Your friend,

Ellie

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for risking your life for me. You are Brave!

Your friend,

Athena

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for helping our world. You are the bravest Veteran.

Your friend,

Paisley

Dear Veteran,

I love you!

Your friend,

Georg

Dear Veteran,

Veterans are cool. You help us.

Your friend,

Karsyn

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for helping us.

Your friend,

Elijah

Dear Veteran,

I love Veterans! Thank you for helping us.

Your friend,

Carter

Dear Veteran,

You are the best people in the world! I think you are the best.

Your friend,

Connor

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for risking your life for me. Thank you for making freedom.

Your friend,

Nolan

Dear Veteran,

Veterans are the best in the world.

Your friend,

Jacob

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for helping our world. You are the bravest Veteran.

Your friend,

Sabrina

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for risking your life for me. You are brave!

Your friend,

Rayelynne

