EDITOR’S NOTE: These are from Mrs. Donna Landry’s First Grade Class at Spruce Mountain Primary School.
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for helping our community. I love you.
Your friend,
Lainey
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for protecting us.
Your friend,
Eli
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for fighting for us. I love you!
Your friend,
Emma
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for saving our world. I think you are brave!
Your friend,
Ellie
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for risking your life for me. You are Brave!
Your friend,
Athena
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for helping our world. You are the bravest Veteran.
Your friend,
Paisley
Dear Veteran,
I love you!
Your friend,
Georg
Dear Veteran,
Veterans are cool. You help us.
Your friend,
Karsyn
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for helping us.
Your friend,
Elijah
Dear Veteran,
I love Veterans! Thank you for helping us.
Your friend,
Carter
Dear Veteran,
You are the best people in the world! I think you are the best.
Your friend,
Connor
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for risking your life for me. Thank you for making freedom.
Your friend,
Nolan
Dear Veteran,
Veterans are the best in the world.
Your friend,
Jacob
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for helping our world. You are the bravest Veteran.
Your friend,
Sabrina
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for risking your life for me. You are brave!
Your friend,
Rayelynne
