LIVERMORE — At the Nov. 13 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung were “Battle Hymn of the Republic”, “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” and “Footsteps of Jesus”. The service concluded with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “The Walls are Torn Down” and reading the scripture from John 4:4-26. Pastor Bonnie began by asking the congregation if they believed in the fountain of youth. Since the 1500’s, many people have traveled far and near to find the fountain of youth. And yet it is only a prayer away.

Our scripture tells the story of a woman that is considered an outcast in the world she lives in. Many talked about her behind her back and people avoided her as much as possible. On this day, a man, Jesus, was going through Samaria, which was odd since the Samarians didn’t associate with the Jews. Many Jews would go around Samaria to avoid the Samarians. But, on this particular day, a woman is going to the well to get a bucket of water from the well in the center of town. She went at noon time because most people went early in the morning or later in the evening when it wasn’t as hot out. She felt safe going at noon time since no one would bother her. Jesus had sent the disciples into town to get food and he rested on the side of the well. As the woman approached, she did not see the man. Then the man spoke to her and asked for a drink of water. Now, Jesus was weary and most likely thirsty. In the book of John, John portrays Jesus as fully God, but here in this scripture, John portrays Jesus as a man. Being Jesus as fully God, He would not be thirsty, but as Jesus fully man, He would be weary and thirsty, just like we are. Jesus, as man, experienced everything we experience here on earth.

The woman asked Him why He was talking to her since He was a Jew, and she was a Samarian woman. Jesus knew about the woman and her past and He confronted her with it. Jesus offered the living water that He was offering. Even today, Jesus offers us His living water for our lives. Jesus tells the woman she could be free from her sin by accepting the living water that He is. The woman accepts the free gift of the living water and runs off to town and tells others.

In this scripture, we see three movements. The first movement happens when the woman accepts Jesus as Lord. Jesus now lives within her. The second movement is when she decided to worship God in His glory. The third movement happened when she went out into the town to tell others. We should see this in our own lives. When we accept Jesus as our personal Savior, we worship God in our new lives, and we go out and tell others about what has happened to us and could happen to them. We begin with the first movement as inward – ourselves being free from sin, upwards – as we worship and praise God, and outwards – as we go out into our communities, families, friends, the world to tell others about Jesus and His saving grace.

We know that God has been tearing down walls throughout scriptures. God never intended to be separated from us. But sin, put a barrier between us and Him. Jesus traveled many places where He was not welcomed or wanted, by doing this He torn down the walls that were separating people from Him. With the woman at the well, he walked into Samaria and spoke to the woman and extended His love and grace to her. Just like Jesus has been doing since He was born. When Jesus died on the cross, as He took His last breath on earth, God torn the curtain, for once and for all, God torn the curtain so we would always have access to Him. The walls have been torn down by Jesus’ life on this earth. Jesus’ love won’t be stopped by anything, not even Satan. Jesus’ love meets people where they are, even the woman at the well, He will meet you where you are in your life. His love confronts sin and destroys it in your life if you only ask Him too. His love points us the God, His Father. When people see us, they should see God within us. Jesus’ love within us, should want us to tell others about Him. Jesus will meet you where you are in this world, but He won’t leave you there, he will transform you because He wants you to be ready to join Him in paradise.

Announcements listed in the bulletin were that the congregation will be collecting Macaroni and Cheese for the Food Pantry in the month of November. Bible Study is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

