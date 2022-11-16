JAY — It was a special Sunday at New Life Baptist Church at the folks honored those who served in our nation’s military. Pastor Christ Grimbilas opened the service by noting the importance of those who have served. “Without the good men and women who have served in the military of our great nation, we would not have the freedom that we do today. It is right and proper that we show those who served the honor due them and the respect they deserve.”

Each member of the military who was present was given received a gift from church and Pastor Grimbilas. There were folks who had served in the Army, the Air Force, the Navy, and the Marines. The oldest veteran was an 85-year-old Navy veteran who served on submarines for his navel career. The church offered up a special musical tribute to the veterans, followed by a strong message from Dr. Tom Wallace of Murfreesboro, TN.

Dr. Wallace comes from a family where several family members served in the military. At age 92, he has been preaching for 72 years. Dr. Wallace began in Acts chapter nine and verse six. “And he trembling and astonished said, Lord, what wilt thou have me to do? And the Lord said unto him, Arise, and go into the city, and it shall be told thee what thou must do.” The Bible story in that chapter speaks of Paul’s conversion from a persecutor of Christians to a follower of Christ.

As Paul is on the road, he is personally confronted the Christ and undergoes a life changing transformation. As part of that, Paul asks Jesus, “Lord, what wilt thou have me to do?” Dr. Wallace continues the message, complimenting the veterans for what they chose to do and their service on behalf of the nation. Dr. Wallace then encouraged the people to ask of Jesus today, “Lord, what wilt thou have me to do.” He brought out the fact that we can still be of service to our church and our community by serving Christ. Continuing on that theme, Dr. Wallace brought out the Biblical truth that there is a heaven to be had for eternity and a happiness to be had today as we serve the Lord.

The New Life Baptist Church family responded well to the message. Pastor Grimbilas then took additional time to thank not only the veterans who attended, but the three visiting families that were there as well. The special service, which the church dubbed, “Superhero Sunday,” ended with a soup or hero dinner for the veterans and all who attended.

New Life Baptist Church is also hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. This is the third year that the church will host this community dinner. This is a full dinner with all the traditional trimmings. Everyone is welcome, especially those who have no family or nowhere to spend the holiday.

On a final note, New Life Baptist Church announced the start date for their new, faith-based addictions recovery program. The Hope 4 Addictions program begins on Friday night, December 2. Meetings will be on Friday nights starting at 6 p.m. This new, steps-based program, brings together thoughts on overcoming not only the physical aspects of addiction, but the emotional and spiritual aspects as well. The church has put together a team of people who are committed to helping those who are struggling with addictive behavior.

Pastor Grimbilas would like to invite everyone to attend any of the regularly scheduled Sunday services of the exciting New Life Baptist Church. Bible classes for all ages begin at 9:30 a.m. The morning church service is at 10:30 a.m. The afternoon family Bible hour begins at 1 p.m. In two weeks the Sunday following Thanksgiving, the church begins a new Bible class series on “The Characters of Christmas.” Dr. Grimbilas and church family would count it a privilege to have you visit.

