FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Pie Sale on Nov. 23. The sale will start at 9 a.m. and will continue until 2 p.m. or until all the pies are gone.

This is the second year FHS has hosted a whole pie sale, but the FHS began selling pies in 2015 as part of the North Church Concert series. During intermission, the FHS would sell pieces of pie to concert goers. According to FHS, there were times when the pie and coffee sales were higher than the concert gate.

The funds are typically used for maintenance, President of Farmington Historical Society Jane Woodman affirmed. “This year, heating oil of three buildings will be the use,” she added.

All pies are baked by members and volunteers of Farmington Historical Society. Woodman elaborated further as to the types of pies that are being donated. “Some pies are the standards; pumpkin, apple and some folks bake very ornate crusts and fillings,” she said.

FHS is also accepting pie donations from the community. Donations will be accepted at the North Church between 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Donators and sellers are encouraged to enter The North Church through the rear entrance.

