ANDOVER — Selectmen accepted two resignations during their meeting Tuesday, Selectman Joe Luce said Wednesday.

Jeff Elkie, a selectman since March resigned from his position and Paula Lee, a longtime school board member resigned also, Luce said.

Elkie’s resignation was due to his not having enough time for the selectman position, Luce noted. With Elkie’s resignation, there are just two selectmen; Luce and Chairman Brian Mills. The town will hold an election for the open selectman position on an undetermined date, Luce said.

Lee’s resignation letter did not include a reason for her resignation. In June, school board members included Lee, Lora Owings, Tim Akers, Katherine McGaughy and Pete Coolidge. Andover Elementary School serves prekindergarten through grade 5 students while older students attend schools at nearby Telstar Middle School and High School, both in Bethel.

In other business, Luce said that an informational meeting regarding the town’s transfer station was attended by only two residents, besides the selectmen.

“All we really were discussing was slowly getting the townspeople on the same page as to breaking down recyclables and breaking down the items for the bulky waste pile,” Luce said.

Rather than throwing a bed frame or a box spring into one of the two dumpsters at the transfer station, residents are asked to remove all wood particles and to clean off the metal, since the town can get a better return price on the metal if it’s not “dirty metal,” Luce said. Residents should also break down large bulky waste items such as couches and chairs, so that the two 30-yard dumpsters aren’t filled as quickly.

In other news, Luce said that the town’s holiday lighting on the Town Common will be held on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Volunteers have lit the entire commons area for the holidays beginning in December 2020, when neighbors and friends Sue Mills and Denise Hurd gathered a group of volunteers to work together to produce the colorful and festive holiday cheer around the gazebo.

