NORTH SCITUATE, RI — Mt. Blue High School boys cross country runners Cyrus Evans and Henri McCourt competed in the New England Cross Country championships at Ponaganset High School in North Scituate Rhode Island on Saturday.

The pair qualified for the race by being among the top 25 individuals at the Maine State Championship two weeks earlier. On an unseasonably warm day, Evans placed 103rd with a time of 17:22 and McCourt was 128th with a time of 17:38 in the field of 260 runners from throughout New England. Evans was the 11th finisher from Maine, while McCourt was the 13th Mainer to cross the line.

The following evening the team gathered for an end of season awards dinner. The boy’s team’s top race was the state meet where they placed 4th, the best showing by a Mt. Blue boys’ team since 2005. On the girls’ side, their 2nd place finish at the Northern Maine Class A regional was the most notable accomplishment. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams placed 3rd in the KVAC and were recognized for receiving the Northern Maine Class A Sportsmanship banner.

All the individual runners on both teams were recognized, with the three seniors on the team given special mention.

Kodi Quimby was noted as a consistent #5/#6 runner all season who showed great improvement since he began as a freshman. Looking ahead to track season, Quimby is one of the top race walkers in the state.

Cyrus Evans moved to Farmington at the start of his junior year and was recognized not only for his athletic accomplishments, which included being all KVAC two years in a row, placing 2nd in the Northern Maine Regionals, 5th in the Class A state meet, and being a two time New England qualifier, but also for being a great team leader who not only pushed himself hard, but helped others on the team improve. For these and other accomplishments, Evans was awarded the Most Valuable Runner award. Evans was also named to the All-Academic team.

Advertisement

Morian Reusch, the lone senior girl, was noted for her consistency. She never missed a race in 4 years and was a varsity member each season, running in the top 4 on the team every race this season. A co-captain, Moriah was presented with the coaches’ award for her quiet example of how to be a good team member and be a positive influence on others. She was also named to the All-Academic team.

Other awards and recognition given out included Sophomore Eli Hoeft receiving the coaches award for boys for his inspiring perseverance through a pair of injuries. Sophomore Nora McCourt was recognized as a first team All-KVAC runner and was named the girls Most Valuable Runner. Most Improved awards went to Sophomores Brielle Tinker and Noah Civiello, who showed major improvement both from their freshman to sophomore year and during the 2022 season. Henri McCourt was recognized for making 1st team all KVAC and qualifying for the New Englands with his 10th place finish at the state meet. Juniors Natalie McCarthy and Lucinda Carroll were each recognized for making 2nd team All KVAC, with McCarthy also being noted as an excellent co-captain for the girls team,

Other team members were juniors Andrew Robinson, Daniel Dalton, and Ben Daku, Sophomores Addie Colello and Cassidy Hardy, and freshmen Luke Doscinski, Ben Hatch, Molly Patterson, Elizabeth Strickland, and Daniella Cundick.

The Cougars are coached by Kelley Cullenberg and assistant coach Brian Kelly.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: