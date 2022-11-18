FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary is proud to announce the return of an in-person Festival of Trees after a two-year virtual event. The spectacular takes place on Chester Greenwood Day, December 3 at the Farmington Community Center. Decorated trees and wreaths will be on display starting at 9 a.m. There will be raffle baskets, hot chocolate, and music throughout the day.

The event culminates with all the trees and wreaths being auctioned off at 6:30 p.m. at a fun-filled event with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. In addition to the amazing ornaments, many of the trees have hundreds of dollars’ worth of gifts under them as well. This is the 25th Anniversary of the Farmington Rotary Festival of Trees – don’t miss it!

All proceeds from the Festival of Trees benefit local and international projects including heating assistance, food, and water projects.

