ORONO — Businesses and organizations interested in hosting a Maine Horticulture Apprentice are encouraged to sign up on the University of Maine Cooperative Extension website.

The Maine Horticulture Apprentice Training is a three-part, comprehensive curriculum designed to supply learners with a foundational horticulture education suitable for skilled entry-level positions in the horticulture industry. Developed with input from industry leaders, the program prepares learners with the practical knowledge and skills desired by employers.

There are several benefits to hosting a Maine Horticulture Apprentice Trainee, including opportunities to hire an apprentice who has received training on a number of horticulture topics; work with someone who has shown interest in and dedication to entering the field of horticulture; and support the next generation of the horticulture workforce in Maine.

Suitable Apprenticeship Hosts include landscaping businesses, nurseries (public-facing or wholesale), farms, nonprofits (botanical, community and school gardens, etc.) and groundskeeper positions. Apprentice opportunities can be paid or volunteer positions so long as they are in alignment with the Fair Labor Standards.

More information and the interest list can be found on the program webpage. For questions, call 207.581.3188 or email extensio[email protected].

