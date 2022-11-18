FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington, with major sponsorship from the Franklin Savings Bank, is pleased to bring the full Nutcracker ballet back to Farmington on Sunday, December 11. This beloved Christmas classic ballet will be performed by the Robinson Ballet Co. of Bangor. It is danced to the recorded music of Tchaikovsky. It will start at 3P.M. in the Bjorn Auditorium of Mt. Blue High School at 129 Seamon Road in Farmington. Doors will open at 2:15 p.m.

The curtain opens to a festive scene of the Christmas Eve Party of young Clara’s family. In the course of the evening Clara’s uncle, the magician and toymaker Uncle Drosselmeyer, enters and gives her a nutcracker which turns out to be special. When Clara checks on her beloved nutcracker at night, strange things start to happen at the stroke of midnight. You will be enchanted by fairies, live dolls, soldiers, a mouse king, a Snow Queen, the Plum Fairy, dances by sweets and more! The story is delightfully brought to life by the dancers of the Robinson Ballet Company.

The Robinson Company has been dancing and touring for more than 30 years. They are a premier performance company and dance school that offers performances and education for people of all ages and abilities.

Arts Farmington is very grateful to the Franklin Savings Bank for their major sponsorship, which makes this performance possible. Tickets will be nonrefundable and are available online at artsfarmington.org. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Tickets for adults are $18 in advance ($20 at the door); $10 for 10-18; and $5 for under ten. ArtsFarmington is affiliated with the University of Maine in Farmington.

