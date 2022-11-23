JAY — Thanksgiving weekend at new Life Baptist Church was a great Holiday Kickoff. The pastor, Dr. Chris Grimbilas, spent time talking about the importance of the new addiction recovery program. The Hope 4 Addictions program kicks off Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m. The church is behind this effort to help those in the community who are struggling. The ministry leaders have been training for weeks in anticipation of being a blessing to those who are trying to overcome the things that have entangled them. Hope 4 Addictions is a steps-based program that not only challenges in regard to accepting responsibility but helps people with a sound, faith-based approach to work toward recovery. Working with program leaders, participants are rewarded as they reach goals along the way.

Pastor Grimbilas also took time to set the details regarding the Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be held at the church on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The folks of the church are putting out an entire traditional Thanksgiving meal for all those who would like to attend. Pastor Grimbilas again stated the desire of the folks of New Life Baptist Church to be a blessing to others. Those who have no other place to spend the holiday, or are unable to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal, are encouraged to spend the holiday at New Life Baptist Church.

Sunday morning’s message reflected the spirit of thanksgiving in the heart of the people. Entitled “The Habit of Thanksgiving,” Dr. Grimbilas worked from 1 Thessalonians Chapter 1, verses 2 and 3. “We give thanks to God always for you all, making mention of you in our prayers; Remembering without ceasing your work of faith, and labor of love, and patience of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ, in the sight of God and our Father.” He began the message by quoting William Bradford. Bradford was the leader and Governor of the Pilgrim’s Plymouth colony. Pastor Grimbilas shared his words with the congregation. “In as much as the great Father has given us this year an abundant harvest of Indian corn, wheat, peas, beans, squashes, and garden vegetable, and has made the forests to abound with game and the sea with fish and clams, and inasmuch as he has protected us from the ravages of the savages, has spared us from pestilence and disease, has granted us freedom to worship God according to the dictates of our own conscience; Now I, your magistrate, do proclaim that all ye Pilgrims, with your wives and ye little ones, do gather at ye meeting house, on ye hill, between the hours of 9 and 12 in the day time, on Thursday, November ye 29th, of the year of our Lord one thousand six hundred and twenty-three, and the third year since ye Pilgrims landed on ye Pilgrim Rock, there to listen to ye pastor and render thanksgiving to ye Almighty God for all His blessings.”

Dr. Grimbilas then pointed out five things the Bible that should lead us to make a habit of thanksgiving. He told the church they should be thankful for one another. It should reveal itself in our prayers for each other and in the way we serve the Lord. He then pointed out that we can be thankful for the Word of God. It is the guidebook for life that God has provided us with. It shows us how we get to heaven and provides us with truth. Next, Pastor Grimbilas brought out that we can be thankful that the Lord desires for us to grow into people who know right from wrong and know how to make a difference. Next it was mentioned that we can be thankful for the church that we have. Church, the pastor explained, is where we can share the love of God one with another and help each other with the challenges we have to deal with in life. It is also the place where we learn to do right and plan for the Lord’s return. Finally, Pastor Grimbilas declared that we can be thankful for holiness. It is God’s holiness that sets us apart for Him and comforts us when we need it.

This coming Sunday at New Life Baptist Church is “Leftover Sunday.” The church members have been encouraged to bring in their Thanksgiving leftovers as either the traditional meal, or as a casserole, or some other dish to share. The food will be for a community meal after the morning service. He also announced a church wide special holiday series entitled “The Characters of Christmas” at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday mornings. Dr. Grimbilas also reminded folks that the church is preparing for it’s annual “Christmas Traditions” music program, which will be on Sunday, December 18 at 1:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend any of the regular services of the church. Bible classes for all ages meet at 9:30 Sunday mornings. The Sunday morning service is at 10:30 a.m. Family Bible hour begins Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m.

