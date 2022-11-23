The work of installing new fiber optic lines along roads and in public utility areas does require some digging and climbing. It will be working along the edge of private property within the public right-of-way and/or public utility easements. This work may require some temporary traffic detours, noise and dust. Paint markings and/or flags will be placed in areas where construction is active and will be removed once work is complete in the area. The company says it will work quickly and clean up after, aiming to minimize disruption.
