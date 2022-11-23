Walking

LIVERMORE FALLS — The AYS Gym is open for walking indoors from Nov 1 to March 31 on Mon-Wed-Fri from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at the former Livermore Falls High School. Donations are accepted and go to support AYS. Please bring walking shoes to change into. Any questions call Gus Grondin at 897-3305 or Richard Gibbs at 320-3588

Festival

FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary is proud to announce the return of an in-person 25th Anniversary Festival of Trees after a two-year virtual event. The spectacular takes place on Chester Greenwood Day, December 3 at the Farmington Community Center. Decorated trees and wreaths will be on display starting at 9 a.m. There will be raffle baskets, hot chocolate, and music throughout the day. The event culminates with all the trees and wreaths being auctioned off at 6:30 p.m., at a fun-filled event with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. In addition to the amazing ornaments, many of the trees have hundreds of dollars’ worth of gifts under them as well. All proceeds from the Festival of Trees benefit local and international projects including heating assistance, food, and water projects.

Shop local

RANGELEY/OQUOSSOC — Come visit the many local businesses in Rangeley and Oquossoc on the 13th Annual Small Business Saturday, November 26. A great way to kick off the holiday shopping season! Stop in the Chamber office, pick up your brochure featuring participating businesses and get your free tote bag* and more. Be sure to enter the prize drawing for one of two $25 Chamber Bucks certificates (no purchase required).

Sales

RANGELEY — December 10, Mountain Holly Days, All Day. Mountain Holly Days epitomizes the time-honored tradition of families shopping together and enjoying holiday festivities & activities. Shoppers will enjoy many special offers from local businesses, find unique, quality gifts for that special someone and participate in various holiday activities. Visitors will enjoy shopping and dining with personal, friendly service and none of the hassles of big-city shopping.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. There will be no supper on Nov. 25. Happy Thanksgiving to all and again thanks for your continued support. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

Grange

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange announces winter activities. On December 3, Chester Greenwood Day, from 12 to 3, the Grange will host a Holiday Craft and Food Fair at the grange hall at 124 Bridge Street. Vendors wishing to participate should call 778-6637 or 778-1416. Tables may be rented for $10. A new event this winter will be Wednesday Workers and Warm Ups on 1st and 3rd Wednesday’s of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting December 7. Anyone may attend. You can bring a project to work on or just come for the company. Grange ladies will have sewing supplies available to help or teach folks how to mend or alter clothing (sorry, no zippers) Puzzles and board games will be available and some light lunches and snacks. For more info call 778 6637.

Cookies

FARMINGTON — Saturday, Dec. 3, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, located at 110 Academy Street, will have a cookie walk from 8 a.m. until the cookies are gone! The cookie walk will benefit the church and its programs.

Luncheons

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future date for the first Thursday of the month is December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Thanksgiving

MADRID — A service of Thanksgiving is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning at Reeds Mill Church in Madrid, 10 a.m., November 24. All are welcome! Celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, the church at 995 Reeds Mill Road remains essentially as it was when built: no electricity or running water, and with original kerosene lamps. This service has become an annual tradition for many families. Make it a tradition of yours, too. Come to the “Church in the Wildwood” to truly honor the reason we celebrate this holiday – the freedom to worship where and how we wish. For directions or more information call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org

JAY — New Life Baptist Church is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Dinner at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. This is the third year that the church will host this community dinner. This is a full dinner with all the traditional trimmings. Everyone is welcome, especially those who have no family or nowhere to spend the holiday.

Meeting

CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will be meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022, in the Chesterville Town Office from 1 to 3 p.m. The topic of the meeting is to plan the Chesterville Town Christmas Party for the children. The free event will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. More information will be forthcoming after the meeting. All meetings are free, and the public is cordially invited. FMI about the meeting you may call 778-3156.

Recovery

JAY — New Life Baptist Church announced the start date for their new, faith based addictions recovery program. The Hope 4 Addictions program begins on Friday night, December 2. Meetings will be on Friday nights starting at 6 p.m. This new, steps based program, brings together thoughts on overcoming not only the physical aspects of addiction, but the emotional and spiritual aspects as well. The church has put together a team of people who are committed to helping those who are struggling with addictive behavior.

