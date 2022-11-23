JAY — The Livermore Falls High School Class of 1966 held their Annual Class Luncheon on Friday, September 30, 2022. A total of 36 people (24 Classmates) attended the occasion, held at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay, Maine. there was a lovely floral arrangement, donated by Doug and Priscilla Mosher (The Flower Barn), to remember Our 18 deceased classmates. The tables were decorated in the fall theme, with pumpkins and balloons as centerpieces, which were later used as door prizes. A table with pictures and videos brought back many memories of days gone by. We had a nice buffet, and an afternoon of socializing was enjoyed by all.

Those attending were: James Amero, Jim and Gayle (Murphy) Long, Peter and Mary (Luciano) Radsky, Carl and Gloria (Porell) Driggers , George Farrington, Bill Graham, Doug and Priscilla Mosher, Doreen (Holt) Richmond, Don and Linda Leclerc, Al and Jeanne Chretien, Jack Driscoll, Wayne Yeaton, David Ward, Bill and Michelle Mann, Rick and Sheila (Merchant) Dorey, Allan and Veronica (Gravel) Read, Skip and Paula (Stevens) Richardson, Diane (Stevens) Lavoie, Byron Cook, Alta Turcotte, Stephanie (Barclay) Lagasse, Barbara Mercier, and Frank and Roberta Fournier.

